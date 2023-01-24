Warzone 2 DMZ Sawah Hotel Room 302 Key Location Guide: Key Location, Hotel Location, and More

If you are looking to complete the Good Fortune mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, then you need to find the location of Sawah Hotel Room 302. Like all keys and key locations in Warzone 2 DMZ, finding Sawah Hotel Room 302 can be difficult. Here is where Sawah Hotel Room 302 is in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find the Sawah Hotel Room 302 Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you know about keys in Warzone 2 DMZ, you know that they generate at random. However, Sawah Hotel Room 302 is different than something like the Weapons Repair Kit. Sawah Hotel Room 302 doesn’t require a key.

To get inside Sawah Hotel Room 302, all you have to do is make your way to the roof by climbing the ladder on the northeastern side of the building. Once on the roof, look for the skylight. Drop down into the room from the skylight and you’ll be in Room 302. To open it, you just need to unlock the deadbolt from the inside.

Where is the Sawah Hotel Room 302 Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Now that you know how to get into Sawah Hotel Room 302, you need to know where exactly the room is since Al Mazrah is a massive map. As you can see in the image above, Sawah Hotel Room 302 is located on the east side of Sawah Village.

Simply go to Sawah Village and you’ll see the hotel. Be careful since there will be many enemies nearby. Once you’re there, climb the ladder, drop down from the skylight, and unlock the door. And don’t forget to loot the goodies inside the room.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

