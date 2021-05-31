Watch Dogs Legion of the Dead DLC Drops Tomorrow

Watch Dogs Legion has plenty of post-launch support ahead of it this year, as seen in the updated roadmap this month. In a bit of a surprise, the question mark content drop landing alongside Tactical Op 2 on June 1st has been revealed by IGN in a 22-minute video.

The captured alpha gameplay unveils Watch Dogs Legion’s zombie-themed DLC, Legion of the Dead, dropping up to four players in a rogue-lite race for extraction. The online PvE mode, which is currently in alpha, forces teams to strategize as the collect supplies on the way to the exfil point.

Living, undead, and mechanical opposition fills the London streets to test the resilience of those attempting to escape. Fortunately, Legion of the Dead is allowing the use of abilities from the main game, such as the Bee Swarm and the AR Cloak. Teams will want to coordinate their character setups to ensure the hosted synergy boosts survival chances.

Legion of the Dead isn’t the only content hitting Watch Dogs Legion tomorrow. New content and upgrades will accompany the PvE DLC, giving players plenty of reasons to dive back into London’s near-future hacker paradise. You can find out what is coming in Title Update 4.5 here.

Watch Dogs Legion is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.