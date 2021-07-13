We Might Be Getting a Company of Heroes 3 Announcement Soon

Relic Entertainment development studio should announce something new today, related to the content of the World War II theme. On Twitch, they launched a countdown with a background focused on the Apennine Peninsula, with occasional broadcasts of archival footage, such as the 1941 siege of Tobruk.

Given the fact that Relic Entertainment is credited with the acclaimed and celebrated strategy series Company of Heroes, chances are high that we will get an announcement of new content – or even a brand new game. So, yeah, it’s still unknown whether they are preparing a completely new game for us – Company of Heroes 3, or an expansion for Company of Heroes 2.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if we’re going to speculate, the sequel is more likely than an expansion. Company of Heroes 2 was focused on the Eastern Front, with occasional trips to Western Europe through several expansions. The potential move to North African soul sounds like a whole new campaign. After all, it’s been eight years since Company of Heroes 2 got released.

It is worth mentioning that Relic Entertainment development studio is currently nearing the end of a project they have been working on for more than five years. Their Age of Empires 4 is coming out this fall, which means their hands are probably free to dedicate to other projects – maybe Company of Heroes 3. Anyway, we’ll know more today when the countdown ends.

Company of Heroes is an amazing RTS (Real Time Strategy) game series that dates back all the way to 2006. It takes place during World War II and the players can choose for which side they want to fight for, and each side has a completely different playstyle as one side could be good at suppressing enemies and gaining ground like that, other side could be really good at ambushing and being more tactical.