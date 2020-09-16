What-is-the-PlayStation-Plus-Collection-for-PS5

One of the late reveals during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal video was the announcement of the PlayStation Plus Collection. This announcement seems like huge news, with Sony potentially offering a major competitor to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which Sony’s PS Now membership has struggled to compete against. However, the announcement was a bit confusing, leading many to wonder what the PlayStation Plus Collection even is.

What is the PS Plus Collection for PS5

The answer will likely grow as we learn more about what Sony’s put together here, but in short the PlayStation Plus Collection is a selection of major Sony titles that will be available to download and play on PS5 right away. These PS4 releases will launch alongside the console, allowing PS Plus members to download and play them just as if they owned them.

The announcement trailer broke it down like this: “Enjoy a selection of generation defining PS4 games. Access the entire collection on your PS5 at launch. Simply download games and start playing.” So, what will those games be? We saw a few of them, and the collection is looking very strong. Here’s what we saw, though more could and likely will be added either before launch or sometime after…

Final Fantasy XV

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Ratchet and Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

Infamous Second Son

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil VII

Monster Hunter World

Bloodborne

God of War

All of these games are included in the PlayStation Plus Collection and they all are massively popular and influential. Having them playable on PS5 at launch is a big bonus for PS Plus members, so hopefully this is a successful program and is expanded in the future.