Where to Buy the Pokémon TCG 25th Anniversary First Partner Trading Card Binder

It’s been one of the toughest items to get during the recent massive resurgence in popularity of Pokémon TCG, but the Pokemon 25th Anniversary First Partner Trading Card Binder is in stock at retail price right now at one retailer and could come back at a few others. To help you track down this hard to find item, here’s where to buy the Pokemon TCG 25th Anniversary First Partner Trading Card Binder.

Pokemon 25th Anniversary First Partner Trading Card Binder In Stock

The Pokemon TCG 25th Anniversary First Partner Trading Card Binder is available right now at Gamestop via this link. Be sure to act fast though, it’s been available for a few hours now and could sell out at any time.

Target and Amazon seem to have sold out or not even listed the item for sale online, with in-store buyers struggling to locate the rare item. However, Gamestop seems to have a healthy supply and is still offering them at normal retail value. This contrasts with current eBay listings which are going for double or more of the $9.99 price tag.

For Pokémon TCG collectors this new binder is a huge deal. Offering you an oversized Pikachu card with the purchase along with storage for other jumbo cards coming later this month and throughout the year. Here’s the schedule for those, in case you want to refresh some websites to try to snag them.

First Partner Collector’s Binder – Feb 26 (available now)

First Partner Pack (Galar) – March 5

First Partner Pack (Alola) – April 2

First Partner Pack (Kalos) – May 7

First Partner Pack (Unova) – June 4

First Partner Pack (Sinnoh) – July 9

First Partner Pack (Hoenn) – Aug 6

First Partner Pack (Johto) – Sept 3

First Partner Pack (Kanto) – Oct 8

With Pokémon TCG becoming even more popular than it already was, this 25th anniversary celebration couldn’t have come at a better time. Of course, the trade off of that is that all of this new stuff is very hard to come by. This is also true of the Pokémon TCG: Poké Ball Tin Spring 2021 which went live on Amazon and sold out almost immediately. Be vigilant and you should be able to grab one of them and the binder linked above though.