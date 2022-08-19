The Sundering Glare will be returning to Destiny 2 for Season 18. The item will be available for you to get when you grab this season’s artifact. Based on what many players say, you will definitely want this in your collection. However, it was originally introduced in the Season of the Chosen. Here is where to find Sundering Glare in Destiny 2.

Where Can I Find Sundering Glare in Destiny 2?

The Sundering Glare is the final slot for this season’s artifact. Read on to find out how to get the item. You will only be able to purchase this item after you have leveled up your seasonal artifact and have chosen 10 perks for the season. The fastest way to get to this point is to complete daily and weekly bounties, going through the most updated content and finishing any activities you like to do with a Fireteam, including finishing Strikes, Crucible matches or Gambit matches.

Though leveling up your items will get you to this item eventually, we cannot say for certain about the best method to grind it out as the latest season of Destiny 2 has not dropped yet. We will update Attack of the Fanboy fans as we get closer to the official release date on Aug. 23.

How to Use Sundering Glare

The Sundering Glare is an overpowered tool in Destiny 2 that gives gamers an amazing ability. While you have this item equipped, rapid precision hits against a specific target will weaken them for a short span of time. While weakened, your target will take 20% more damage from all sources, making it significantly easier to kill them.

Precision-based weapons benefit the most from this mod. You will want to choose a weapon you feel the most comfortable with, like a Scout Rifle, a Bow, a Hand Cannon or a Sniper Rifle.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Stadia.