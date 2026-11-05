A woman boarding an 8-hour British Airways flight from Miami to London Heathrow said she settled into her seat and then allegedly found it soaked in urine. Sofia, who posts on TikTok as @libraryofsofia, shared a video in which she claimed the seat stank of urine and her trousers were covered in it. She wrote “AN ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE” in the caption of the video that has gained hundreds of thousands of views.

Sofia said in the TikTok that she had just boarded the flight when she sat down and realized the problem. She stated there was urine everywhere and that she called a flight attendant for help. The attendant told her there was nothing they could do and there were no extra seats available, according to the video.

In the caption, Sofia tagged British Airways Holidays and British Airways. She stated that nobody even came to check on her after this and that it was a serious health hazard. She added that people all around her had to deal with an awful ammonia fishy smell.

Passenger shows layers on the seat and posts a follow-up with more details

Sofia said she thought they were cooking fish in the area because it stank so badly. She claimed she was afraid that everyone around her thought she had wet herself. In the video, she explained that she laid down a paper towel and her own carrier bag to stop any saturation and salvage what was left. She said she then put her own blanket down, so she was freezing because she no longer had a blanket.

She stated that she was feeling sick and that people around her could smell it and were also feeling sick. Sofia described the situation as unhygienic. She said it was nobody’s fault and maybe it was a child or somebody who had issues. She pointed out that the toilet was literally there, just three rows in front of her, and the camera panned down the aisle.

In a follow-up TikTok, Sofia thanked everyone who had commented and sent messages of support. She said she never imagined that her being in a wet seat would reach so many people. She stated that she had filed an official complaint with British Airways, but they had yet to respond. She claimed there had been radio silence from the airline regarding her TikTok.

Sofia said in the update that she did not realize the seat was wet until she sat down. She explained that the flight attendant told her there were no other seats available and that she was not seeking an upgrade.

She claimed people in the comments had noted that the airline has bin liners that could have been used, but none were offered. She said everyone on board was given one blanket and she had to use hers on the seat after being told there were no spares because it was a full flight with people on standby.

She described watching a different flight attendant later retrieve a standard-issue blanket from a full overhead locker for a male passenger in the front emergency row. Sofia said she was afraid to move in case urine sprayed up and that the experience was humiliating.

She stated that there was a stranger’s urine on her trousers seeping through and that she had to travel home smelling of it. She added that the way she was dealt with made her feel dehumanized and that logging the complaint on the British Airways website was so hard she nearly gave up. Unexpected seat-mate surprises on the airline have been reported before, like a bare foot popping over an armrest.

Viewers reacted with strong criticism of the airline’s response and urged Sofia to push for better treatment. One commenter advised her to stop touching her face during the video. Another argued she was underreacting and wrote, “You are 100% under reacting!!!! demand a refund!”

Several people suggested the crew should have done more, with one writing, “they SHOULD have given u the opportunity to get some clean clothes from your luggage and moved you to BUSINESS class as a MINIMUM.” Another called it a biohazard and stated, “Thats a biohazard issue on a flight. They arent legally supposed to have you sit in it. Make sure to ask for compensation and if you get pushback mention you will report them.”

British Airways had not publicly addressed Sofia’s claims as of writing.

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