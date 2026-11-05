Republican Rep. Tim Moore, a prominent figure in North Carolina politics, has suffered an unexpected defeat after just one term in Congress. Democrat Lakesha Womack defeated him Tuesday, riding a Democratic wave that swept through congressional races as President Donald Trump faced mounting political headwinds.

Moore’s loss is particularly striking given his role in shaping the congressional map of his district. Before entering Congress, Moore served as the state’s longest-tenured House speaker. During his time in the North Carolina General Assembly, he helped orchestrate the redistricting process and drew the boundaries of his own congressional district, according to WCNC Charlotte.

North Carolina’s 14th District includesBurke, Cleveland, Gaston and Rutherford counties, along with portions of Mecklenburg and Polk counties. Republicans had considered the district a reliable stronghold, even as Democrats gained momentum in polling ahead of Election Day.

The gerrymandering did not work

But the 2026 midterms delivered a stark reminder that carefully drawn electoral boundaries do not guarantee victory. Across the country, Democratic gains exposed the limits of Republican efforts to secure favorable districts through redistricting.

Tim Moore, the man who oversaw the drawing of North Carolina’s 2023 congressional gerrymander as Speaker of the NC House and drew a seat for himself, lost his election for NC-14. https://t.co/mFGjDo8vl2 — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) November 4, 2026

Womack’s victory also came after a campaign overshadowed by controversies involving both candidates. The Democrat faced questions about whether she lived in the 14th District. Although North Carolina law does not require congressional candidates to reside in the district they seek to represent, the issue raised concerns about her connection to its constituents.

In October, Womack received a felony summons over allegations that she failed to return a rental car in 2019. Republican critics seized on the case, while some viewed the controversy as a political distraction.

Moore, meanwhile, faced his own history of allegations and controversies during his tenure in the state legislature. Among them were accusations that he abused his position to facilitate an affair with a married state employee.

Ultimately, voters appeared willing to look beyond the scandals and deliver a broader verdict on Republican leadership in the state.

Womack’s win formed part of a sweeping Democratic resurgence in North Carolina. Democrats flipped at least five congressional districts despite Republican redistricting efforts. They also reclaimed the state House for the first time since 2010 and made gains in the Senate, where Republicans retained control with a reduced majority.

Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper also won the state’s U.S. Senate race, overcoming Republican campaign ads that sought to exploit racial divisions.

Moore’s defeat arrived in the same election year as that of Senate leader Phil Berger, who lost a Republican primary to his local sheriff. That race came down to a two-vote lead and recount. The pair had long ranked among the state’s leading Republican figures.

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