A mother said that she and her husband placed their 3-year-old daughter in a military base daycare in Virginia after relocating from South Carolina. Monica, who posts on TikTok as @monicaaa.xx2, stated that the child started at the facility on October 13. She added that the family had no other support system nearby.

Monica explained in the TikTok video that she never wanted to use daycare in the first place. She said she is in her 20s and hopes to attend school to become a nurse, so she felt she had no choice if she wanted to pursue that path. She noted that the previous daycare in South Carolina had been good to her daughter.

She claimed that on November 2, she and her husband planned to go out for lunch before picking up their child. Monica said she had a feeling that something was wrong before the phone rang with a call from the daycare.

Mother recounts call, rush to the base, and injuries on her child

Monica said the caller asked if this was Melanie’s parents and then told her an incident had occurred. She stated that the person said there would be an investigation and that the teachers had been removed. She claimed the staff confirmed the child was safe but would not explain what had happened.

She described telling her husband to turn the car around and that they were about 20 minutes from the base. Monica said that when they arrived, military police were also walking up to the door. She stated that staff told them to calm down and would not immediately let them inside.

Monica claimed she asked them to bring her daughter out. She said the child was still in the classroom where the incident took place rather than at the front. She described her daughter’s face as red, with two scratches across it, a bite mark, and additional scratches on both cheeks. She added that the girl’s ponytail appeared pulled to the side instead of sitting on top of her head as it had when she was dropped off.

Monica said staff told them that if they calmed down, they could watch the video. She stated that her husband was upset while she agreed to go in and view the footage.

She described seeing her daughter leave the bathroom with her pants at her ankles and needing help because she was wet. Allegations of staff negligence at daycares have led to criminal cases elsewhere, including when a daycare worker was charged with felony child abuse over her conduct with children.

She claimed a teacher acknowledged the child needed a change of clothes, went to the cubby, and then redirected her to sit on the potty before walking away. Monica said one teacher was sitting and eating while another left to handle naptime cots, leaving the child unattended.

She described a boy coming around the corner, blocking her daughter with his hands up, and then hitting her. She stated that another child tried to tell him to back up before the girl dropped to the ground and was hit again.

Monica said she could not watch the rest of the video. She claimed she did not know how long the incident lasted. She stated that her daughter is back to her normal self and was not hospitalized. At the end of the video, she said, “No, she only safe with us.”

The video drew a range of reactions from viewers who focused on the teachers and the other children involved. Some called for immediate consequences for the staff and the boys. One commenter wrote, “BOTH of those boys should be kicked out of daycare and both of those teachers should be fired.”

Another urged legal steps, stating, “SUE THE DAYCARE AND TEACHERS! + press charges immediately.” A third commenter pointed to the location of the facility and wrote, “the fact that’s it’s a daycare on base is crazy.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy