A North Carolina daycare worker used a ‘criss-cross applesauce’ seated position for kids, but the bizarre incident led to a felony child abuse charge

A North Carolina daycare worker is now facing a felony child abuse charge after an incident where a child’s leg was allegedly fractured. Ashley Nicole Taris, 24, was arrested with charges upgraded from a misdemeanor to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. This is a pretty serious development, and it definitely highlights concerns about child safety.

Recommended Videos

The incident in question happened on August 22, 2025, at a KinderCare location on Mitchell Mill Road in Raleigh. According to People, investigators say Taris, a former employee at the center, allegedly caused a spiral fracture to a young child’s tibia, which is the shinbone in the lower leg, as well as an injury to the ankle. That is just awful to hear.

According to a warrant, the child told investigators that the injury occurred while Taris, his teacher, was pulling him into a “criss-cross applesauce” seated position. Prosecutors told the court that Taris aggressively moved the 4-year-old boy, even though he was already sitting where he was supposed to be. The child reported feeling an immediate burn and couldn’t walk right after the incident. That’s a pretty clear and consistent story from the child, which always makes you stop and think.

The child said it hurt instantly

When police interviewed Taris, she offered a different account, claiming she was doing “fun ‘donkey kicks'” when she accidentally fell on the boy’s leg. However, investigators looked at the medical findings, which showed a spiral fracture of the tibia. They determined that these injuries just weren’t consistent with her explanation of what happened. KinderCare has confirmed that Taris is no longer employed by the company and hasn’t worked at the center since October 2025.

A spokesperson for KinderCare released a statement saying, “At KinderCare, the safety and well-being of the children in our care is always our top priority.” They added that the child’s family and the appropriate agencies were notified right after the incident. Initially, KinderCare had allowed Taris to continue teaching under a safety plan, but state licensing officials later directed that she be removed from the classroom while the investigation was ongoing.

Daycare worker charged after child's leg allegedly broken in 'criss-cross' pose: https://t.co/yYIayLSHSy pic.twitter.com/DoMzjTvqhM — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) April 14, 2026

Following the incident, state regulators took action in November 2025, disqualifying Taris from providing child care. It seems she wasn’t too happy about that decision, because court records show Taris filed a lawsuit against the state’s Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child Development and Early Education in January. Her complaint states that she “disagrees with DCDEE’s decision to disqualify her.” It’s interesting to see someone challenge a disqualification like that.

Taris appeared in court last week, and her defense attorney mentioned that she now works as a “housekeeper,” noting she has “tremendous family support behind her.” Currently held without bond, she faces a disposition hearing on April 30. This case highlights a broader crackdown on childcare negligence, as seen when a daycare operator and her husband were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the fentanyl poisoning death of a toddler.

If convicted, she could be facing up to seven years and four months in prison.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy