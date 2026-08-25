Woman claimed Walmart detained her over steak she already paid for. CCTV footage proved her right, and she got a $1,000 gift card in ‘compensation’

A shopper recently received a $1,000 gift card from Walmart after being detained over a piece of steak she had already paid for, the Daily Dot reported. The incident, which was shared on TikTok by the user @thatssokeezy, highlights how a simple grocery run can turn into an absolute nightmare due to a machine malfunction.

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It all started as a regular trip to the store. The shopper was at the self-checkout counter when another customer approached her and accused her of not scanning a piece of meat. This was clearly a frustrating moment, but the shopper had the proof to back herself up. A video showing her scanning the item popped up on the screen, which forced the other shopper to count the items in her bag and offer an apology. Even though she was upset by the accusation, the shopper continued with her checkout process.

Things took a turn for the worse as she tried to leave the store. Multiple employees blocked her path while talking on their walkie-talkies. One employee approached her and demanded to see her receipt, which she provided. Despite showing the receipt, the employee insisted she had not paid for the steak. She explained the previous encounter with the other shopper, but the situation escalated quickly when the employee demanded more proof.

The employees eventually asked her to step into a detention room

She refused to go because she knew she had not done anything wrong. When she showed resistance, an employee threatened to involve the Sheriff. The police arrived in less than five minutes. They asked her to move to the room for a conversation, claiming they wanted to avoid embarrassing her. She responded, “Y’all are causing a big embarrassment over someone who’s innocent.”

She eventually complied with the request because she did not want to face an arrest. Once inside the room, the officers went through every item she purchased and checked it against her receipt. They also reviewed surveillance footage to see what really happened at the self-checkout. The officers confirmed that she had indeed paid for the steak and that a machine malfunction caused the confusion. They offered an apology for the inconvenience, but the shopper was understandably frustrated and began arguing with both the officers and the store staff.

The store manager eventually stepped in to mediate. He offered the shopper a $1,000 gift card as compensation for the experience, which she decided to accept. The video detailing her ordeal has since gone viral, racking up over 540,000 views.

It is worth noting that the details of this story come entirely from the account shared by @thatssokeezy. There has been no way to independently verify the nature of the machine error or the specific terms of the gift card settlement. Walmart has not issued a public statement regarding the incident as of the time of publication.

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