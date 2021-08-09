Game News

Xbox Gamescom Showcase Where to Watch, Start Time & Dates

Future is Looking Good For Xbox

August 9th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

rsz_e8vzn5zxeacxlyw

Xbox has just announced this morning its second games showcase of the summer, coming a day before Gamescom officially kicks off on August 24th, 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, and 6 PM BST.

The event will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, it will be focused only on in-depth updates regarding previously announced games from Xbox Game Studios and some third-party titles, including some coming this holiday season straight into Xbox Gamepass.

The same announcement also highlighted a separate event for the Bethesda team in Germany, starting August 26th, and will be streamed over on Bethesda’s Twitch account.

“To make sure all of our fans around the globe can enjoy the stream, we plan to offer support for 30 languages, along with our English Audio Descriptions and American Sign Language. We hope to provide additional accessibility support for the live broadcast in additional languages,” said Xbox in the official blog post.

It’s also worth mentioning that along with this event, Xbox will be celebrating Gamescom with a digital sale for Xbox consumers in Europe, with big discounts up to 75% on a wide range of games on both PC and Xbox consoles.

While this event usually takes place in Cologne, Germany, of course, due to the current pandemic this year it will be taking place all virtually on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch, FB Gaming, and Twitter accounts.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite Dips to 540p on Base Xbox One Console
After a very successful technical preview for Halo Infinite, technical issues were bound to be uncovered. In a look back...
Attack of the Fanboy
Easy Achievements July 2021 Xbox Easy Achievements – Quickest Games from July 2021
In the new age of achievement hunting, there is no shortage of Xbox games being released with easy achievements. If...
Attack of the Fanboy
Title image of Forza Motorsport 7 Forza Motorsport 7 Will Be Delisted This September
Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted across storefronts on September 15th. This comes as no surprise,...
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite Campaign Details Leak From Technical Preview
As many are aware, Halo Infinite is currently in testing this weekend with many players across the world through its...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy