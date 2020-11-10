Xbox Live Servers Are Currently Down On Xbox Series X/S Launch Day

Today is the big launch day for next generation consoles that fans have been waiting for, at least the start of it with the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with the PS5 following this Thursday. With the number of people going digital these days and with various game updates, having online is vital to the running of a new console at launch, but new Xbox Series X and Series S owners are running into some major trouble this afternoon.

Starting just after 1:00 pm ET, people started having trouble with connecting to Xbox Live at all across various Xbox consoles, leaving people to wonder if there was an overload in the influx of people on Xbox due to the launch. The good news is that Xbox was right on it, as the Xbox Support Twitter account tweeted the following soon after.

We’re aware that users are currently unable to sign into Xbox Live on various platforms. The right teams are looking into the issue and working on a fix. We’ll provide updates here on our Twitter, or on our status page at https://support.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-live-status.

As of the writing of this article, Xbox Live is still down and the status page lists the Xbox Live core services as having an outage. They have an updated time on there, with the last being a few minute before this posting that still stated the fix was pending.

Hopefully Microsoft can get things up and running quickly, and there will be even more people getting their consoles hooked up and ready to play as the workday ends in a few hours.