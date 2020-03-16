The Xbox Series X boasts an unconventional design compared to other contemporary consoles, but the official dimensions and size revealed today show just how huge the upcoming next-generation console truly is. Digital Foundry was able to go hands-on with the Xbox Series X, and they were able to take several photos of the hardware, comparing it side by side with the Xbox One X.

The Xbox Series X’s impressive hardware needs lots of space to breathe, and that’s a large reason as to why the console is shaped the way that it is. While we’ve known the Series X was larger than its predecessors for some time, we now have the official dimensions of the next-gen console courtesy of Digital Foundry. The Xbox Series X measures 15.1 cm x 15.1 cm. 30.1 cm, meaning it’s a very tall console with a square base. The Xbox One X, on the other hand, measures 30cm x 24 cm x 6 cm, conforming to the traditional rectangular design that so many consoles adhere to. The Xbox Series X can still be laid on its side to make it appear like a more traditional console, but even then, its massive presence cannot be ignored. When laid horizontally, The Xbox Series X is as tall as a few Xbox One X consoles stacked on top of one another. The Xbox Series X is also a great deal heavier than the Xbox One, weighing in at 9.8 lbs compared to the Xbox One X’s 8.14 lbs and the Xbox One S’s 6.4 lbs.

Many have likened the Xbox Series X’s huge size to that of a refrigerator, and Microsoft itself is in on the joke, tweeting out the official dimensions of the Xbox Series X with a fridge for scale.

The Xbox Series X is slated to launch sometime this Holiday, and its size and dimensions allow for more powerful components and more efficient cooling, among other things.