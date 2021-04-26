Xerneas and Other Gen 6 Pokémon Arrive in Luminous Legends X Pokémon GO Event

The Season of Legends is heating up in Pokémon GO with the arrival of Xerneas as part of the Luminous Legends X event. The release of one of Gen 6’s Legendary creatures comes alongside the launch of various Dragon and Fairy type species from the Kalos region. Yveltal seems to be coming in a similar event at a later date, so let’s dive into all of the details for the Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO.
When is the Xerneas Release Date in Pokémon GO
The Luminous Legends X event will begin on Tuesday, May 4th at 10am in your local time zone. This will be a two week event, ending at 8pm on Monday, May 17th. You’ll have a lot to do during this time though, including hunting down Xerneas raids at nearby gyms. Here’s all the features of the event.
Luminous Legends X Event Details
- Xerneas debuts in 5-star raids
- Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy debut in the wild
- Other Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon will spawn more in the wild as well
- Introduction of the Rainy Lure Moduel
- Attracts Pokémon that like rain
- Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokémon
- Can evolve Sliggoo into Goodra within range
- Luminous Legends X exclusive Timed and Field Research
- Encounter Fairy-type Pokémon such as Spritzee and Swirlix
- 7km eggs hatch Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee
- Psychic, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokémon added to raids
- Galarian Ponyta
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Xerneas
- AR Mapping tasks offer Galrian Ponyta encounters
- Exclusive moves for Dragonite and Salamence
- Evolve or Charge TM Dragonite to know Draco Meteor
- Evolve or Charge TM Salamence to know Outrage
- Global Challenge – Catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon
- Receive 3x Catch XP for the rest of the event
- Pancham added to Pokémon GO
- Shiny Galarian Ponyta added (available after the event as well)
So that’s quite a bit, especially compared to some of the more muted events lately in Pokémon GO. And this is just the first half, which focuses on Xerneas. Luminous Legends Y will follow at some point and will feature Yveltal and many more bonuses. Be sure to check back for guides on all of these activities for the Luminour Legends X event in Pokémon GO.
- This article was updated on:April 26th, 2021