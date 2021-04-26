Game News

Xerneas and Other Gen 6 Pokémon Arrive in Luminous Legends X Pokémon GO Event

Luminous Legends X event details revealed

April 26th, 2021 by Kyle Hanson

Xerneas-and-Other-Gen-6-Pokemon-Arrive-in-New-Pokemon-GO-Event

The Season of Legends is heating up in Pokémon GO with the arrival of Xerneas as part of the Luminous Legends X event. The release of one of Gen 6’s Legendary creatures comes alongside the launch of various Dragon and Fairy type species from the Kalos region. Yveltal seems to be coming in a similar event at a later date, so let’s dive into all of the details for the Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO.

When is the Xerneas Release Date in Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends X event will begin on Tuesday, May 4th at 10am in your local time zone. This will be a two week event, ending at 8pm on Monday, May 17th. You’ll have a lot to do during this time though, including hunting down Xerneas raids at nearby gyms. Here’s all the features of the event.

Luminous Legends X Event Details

  • Xerneas debuts in 5-star raids
  • Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy debut in the wild
    • Other Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon will spawn more in the wild as well
  • Introduction of the Rainy Lure Moduel
    • Attracts Pokémon that like rain
    • Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokémon
    • Can evolve Sliggoo into Goodra within range
  • Luminous Legends X exclusive Timed and Field Research
    • Encounter Fairy-type Pokémon such as Spritzee and Swirlix
  • 7km eggs hatch Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee
  • Psychic, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokémon added to raids
    • Galarian Ponyta
    • Alolan Exeggutor
    • Xerneas
  • AR Mapping tasks offer Galrian Ponyta encounters
  • Exclusive moves for Dragonite and Salamence
    • Evolve or Charge TM Dragonite to know Draco Meteor
    • Evolve or Charge TM Salamence to know Outrage
  • Global Challenge – Catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon
    • Receive 3x Catch XP for the rest of the event
    • Pancham added to Pokémon GO
    • Shiny Galarian Ponyta added (available after the event as well)

So that’s quite a bit, especially compared to some of the more muted events lately in Pokémon GO. And this is just the first half, which focuses on Xerneas. Luminous Legends Y will follow at some point and will feature Yveltal and many more bonuses. Be sure to check back for guides on all of these activities for the Luminour Legends X event in Pokémon GO.

- This article was updated on:April 26th, 2021

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy