Xerneas and Other Gen 6 Pokémon Arrive in Luminous Legends X Pokémon GO Event

The Season of Legends is heating up in Pokémon GO with the arrival of Xerneas as part of the Luminous Legends X event. The release of one of Gen 6’s Legendary creatures comes alongside the launch of various Dragon and Fairy type species from the Kalos region. Yveltal seems to be coming in a similar event at a later date, so let’s dive into all of the details for the Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO.

When is the Xerneas Release Date in Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends X event will begin on Tuesday, May 4th at 10am in your local time zone. This will be a two week event, ending at 8pm on Monday, May 17th. You’ll have a lot to do during this time though, including hunting down Xerneas raids at nearby gyms. Here’s all the features of the event.

Luminous Legends X Event Details

Xerneas debuts in 5-star raids

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy debut in the wild Other Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon will spawn more in the wild as well

Introduction of the Rainy Lure Moduel Attracts Pokémon that like rain Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokémon Can evolve Sliggoo into Goodra within range

Luminous Legends X exclusive Timed and Field Research Encounter Fairy-type Pokémon such as Spritzee and Swirlix

7km eggs hatch Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee

Psychic, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokémon added to raids Galarian Ponyta Alolan Exeggutor Xerneas

AR Mapping tasks offer Galrian Ponyta encounters

Exclusive moves for Dragonite and Salamence Evolve or Charge TM Dragonite to know Draco Meteor Evolve or Charge TM Salamence to know Outrage

Global Challenge – Catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon Receive 3x Catch XP for the rest of the event Pancham added to Pokémon GO Shiny Galarian Ponyta added (available after the event as well)



So that’s quite a bit, especially compared to some of the more muted events lately in Pokémon GO. And this is just the first half, which focuses on Xerneas. Luminous Legends Y will follow at some point and will feature Yveltal and many more bonuses. Be sure to check back for guides on all of these activities for the Luminour Legends X event in Pokémon GO.

- This article was updated on:April 26th, 2021