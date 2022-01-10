xQc Says MasterChef Streams Could Continue: “My People Are Talking to Their People”

xQc has recently sparked a rapid-fire internet conversation due to the streamer’s idea to watch MasterChef and other programs featuring Gordon Ramsay with his viewers on his Twitch channel. Many other streamers such as Pokimane have also joined in with the MasterChef watching streams and needless to say, DMCA takedowns have been getting sent out in quick succession, however, xQc has informed people that the Masterchef Streams may continue.

Firstly, it is important to note that Fox Network, MasterChef’s host network issuing takedowns of content across Twitch that have been broadcasting their content. Of course, this makes sense and ultimately, portions of Twitch at the moment are practically turning into TV streaming platforms for free so something has to be done about it. xQc on the other hand appears to want to create a more suitable means of watching the content that doesn’t cause any issues with the Network.

Within a recent Twitch Stream, xQc said the following: “I don’t want to get ahead of anything, I don’t want to get anybody’s hopes up but I actually enjoy MasterChef a lot and my people are talking to their people so there might be something cool with that. Maybe in the future, we’ll be able to watch some of it.” As can be seen from the quote, xQc is attempting to create an avenue for his channel so that he will still be able to watch the show with his viewers who also enjoy watching MasterChef.

Whether or not the people at what is presumably Fox Network will allow xQc to continue the streams is still debatable and only time will tell if this goes to plan for the streamer. However, Twitch has been on Gordon Ramsay’s radar recently with one of his other show’s he is on ‘Next Level Chef’ mentioning the streaming platform after one of the contestants spoke about it.

With these ‘talks’ in progress, it may pave the way for a way that xQc (and potentially other streamers on the platform) can watch shows such as MasterChef in a way that does not incur any DMCA takedowns for their channel. It still leaves the question of if it is appropriate for streamers to be streaming a vast array of TV shows in the first place for free. However, this is a question that relies on personal opinions and varies between people. xQc MasterChef streams may yet continue onwards.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2022