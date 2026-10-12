Yorkshire Wildlife Park says Altai the tiger ‘will not be euthanised’ after a man entered his enclosure and died

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has confirmed that Altai the tiger will not be euthanised after a man entered his enclosure and died. The park, located near Doncaster, was closed while staff received specialist support.

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As reported by LADbible, emergency services were contacted at 1:30 PM on October 10 after reports that a man had entered the tiger enclosure. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said the tiger remained in the enclosure and was uninjured, and that there is no wider risk to the public. The park said it had received many inquiries about Altai, and that he is “safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident.”

Visitors described a confusing scene at the park

Carole Baskin, known for appearing on Tiger King, said the tiger “was not doing anything wrong by being a tiger.” She said she was relieved to hear the animal was not harmed, and that a tiger is a powerful wild predator whose nature is not changed by captivity or familiarity. A zoo in Brazil also said it would not euthanise a lioness after a teenager entered her enclosure and died.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park Confirms Tiger That K!lled Man Will Not Be Euthanised



Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England has confirmed that Altai, the tiger involved in the fatal atta¢k on a man who entered its enclosure, will not be euthanised.



In a statement released following the… pic.twitter.com/hupyxyQYIy — NigerianEye.com (@NigerianEye_) October 12, 2026

A visitor named Alice said it felt chaotic when staff began ordering people to evacuate the area. She said she walked past the tiger enclosure while leaving the park and could see emergency services at work from a distance.

The park thanked people for their concern and said its thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the man who died. Staff at the park will receive specialist support.

Ed Miliband, the foreign secretary and MP for Doncaster North, said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident. He sent condolences to the family of the man who died and said he is grateful to the emergency services and park staff who responded.

South Yorkshire Police said the man’s family is aware of the situation and is being supported by specialist officers. The park remained closed on October 11 as the investigation continues.

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