Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-Orders Now Available

Pre-orders are now available for the Digital Deluxe Edition of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, ensuring that diehard fans of the beloved action role-playing series have access to a host of optional goodies.

The Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition will come packed with 25 pieces of additional DLC that range from cosmetic content to useful materials and consumable items, including:

Doll’s Erdlingen Gothic Costume

Raging Bull’s Holstein Ranch Costume

White Cat’s Eternian Blue Costume

Crimson King’s Ecliptic Errant Costume

Item Set: Monstrum Box A

Item Set: Monstrum Box

There are two options available to those seeking a physical copy of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. For starters, the standard edition of the game can be pre-ordered at most retailers and includes:

Monstrum Memoirs (Mini Art Booklet)

Melodies of the Macabre (1-Disc OST Sampler)

Reverse Coversheet

Meanwhile, a Limited Edition version of the game can be pre-ordered exclusively at the official NIS America website and includes:

Monstrum Memoirs (Mini Art Booklet)

Melodies of the Macabre (1-Disc OST Sampler)

Reverse Coversheet

Chains and Chansons 1-Disc Official Soundtrack

Nails in the Coffin Hardcover Art Book

Ys IX Prequel: The Lost Sword Short Novel

The Crimson King Chibi Figure

The Monstrums of Balduq Art Card Collection

Balduq’s Most Wanted Keychain Set

Monstrum Box

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is the most recent entry in a franchise that has captivated players for over three decades. The game launched to mostly positive reviews in Japan in September of 2019, but fans around the rest of the world have dealt with an extended wait to finally get their hands on series protagonist Adol Christin’s newest adventure.

Alongside a compelling new story that sees Adol tackle a new dimension called the Grimwald Nox, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox introduces a variety of unique supernatural abilities never before seen in previous titles. Such abilities as wall-running, teleportation, and even flying compliment the series’ already deep gameplay design and promise to enhance the experience for new and returning players alike.

No official release date has been announced for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, but the game will be available on PS4, Switch, and PC sometime this year.