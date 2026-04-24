Millionaire US big game hunter was hunting small forest antelope in central Africa, but then elephants showed who the true boss is

The hunting community and the family of California vineyard owner Ernie Dosio are mourning after he was killed by a herd of elephants in the dense forests of Gabon. The 75-year-old was participating in a guided hunt on April 17 when he and his professional hunter encountered a group of five female elephants and a calf, Daily Mail reported.

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The encounter took place in the Lope-Okanda rainforest, an area that serves as a critical habitat for forest elephants. According to reports, the elephants were so well hidden in the thick undergrowth that they appeared as if from nowhere, immediately charging the two men.

Dosio, a well-known figure in hunting circles, was in Gabon for a £30,000, or $40,000, stalk focused on the elusive yellow-backed duiker. Under strict licensing laws for this specific type of hunt, he was unable to bring his own firearms. Instead, the hunting company provided him with a shotgun and cartridges. When the herd charged, the professional hunter was attacked first. He was seriously injured and lost his high-powered rifle in the dense bush, leaving Dosio with only his shotgun before he was brutally trampled underfoot.

A retired game hunter from Cape Town who knew the victim described the incident as a sudden and tragic turn of events

While acknowledging that big-game hunting is a controversial topic, he emphasized that Dosio’s hunts were always strictly licensed, registered, and viewed as part of animal population management. He noted that it is safe to assume the attack would have been quick. The safari company, Collect Africa, confirmed the incident in a brief statement, noting that the matter is currently being handled by the US Embassy and the family in California.

Dosio was a prominent figure in his community in Lodi, California, where he owned Pacific AgriLands. His company manages a 12,000-acre vineyard in Modesto and provides equipment to the local wine industry, which produces a significant portion of the state’s wine. Beyond his business success, he was a dedicated member of the Sacramento Safari Club and a life member of the hunting group California Wildfowl. He also served on the board of the Lodi Winegrape Commission and was a long-term leader within the California Central District Elks, a charitable organization.

Millionaire US big game hunter, 75, is trampled to death by five elephants while hunting antelope in central Africa https://t.co/4fCSAFSQcc — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 24, 2026

Tommy Whitman, the Lodi Lodge secretary, shared his condolences on Facebook, remembering Dosio as a pillar of the community who was always ready to help veterans, the handicapped, or underprivileged children. Friends and colleagues described him as a down-to-earth person who, despite his success, avoided a flashy lifestyle.

His private trophy rooms, filled with specimens ranging from rhino and lion to moose and elk, were often used to host charity functions for local leaders and members of the Elks lodges. To those who knew him, the news of his death felt like a bomb going off, highlighting the inherent risks involved in the sport he loved.

The region where the attack occurred, Gabon, is often referred to as Africa’s last Eden. It is a vast, heavily forested territory that is home to roughly 60 per cent of the world’s remaining forest elephants. These animals are massive, with females capable of standing 12ft tall at the shoulder and weighing nearly four tons. They are also incredibly fast, reaching speeds of up to 25mph, which makes them formidable when they feel threatened, especially when accompanied by a calf.

This incident follows other high-profile, fatal encounters involving big-game hunters in Africa. In August of last year, Texas hunter Asher Watkins was killed by a Cape Buffalo in South Africa. The animal, often referred to as Black Death, charged from a blind spot and impaled him during a hunt. Similarly, the industry has faced intense global scrutiny in recent years over the ethics of trophy hunting, particularly following the deaths of well-known animals like Cecil the lion in 2015 and a lion named Blondie in 2023.

As the US Embassy in Gabon works to repatriate Dosio’s body to California, his family and the local Lodi community are preparing to honor his memory. While his professional life supported the thriving wine industry of the region, his personal passion for hunting defined much of his time away from the vineyards. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the wild and the risks that even experienced, lifelong hunters face when navigating the dense, dangerous terrain of the African rainforest.

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