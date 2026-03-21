More than 230 rescued as flash floods hit Hawaii, but one looming threat is keeping thousands on edge

Hawaii’s Oahu island is grappling with severe flash flooding, leading to over 230 rescues and widespread evacuation orders while a critical dam situation keeps thousands on edge. As reported by The Guardian, the storm has unleashed the worst flooding the island has seen in 20 years, with Governor Josh Green estimating damage could top $1 billion.

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The waters rose rapidly in the middle of the night on Friday, March 20, 2026, with social media videos showing streets inundated and cars swallowed by muddy floodwaters. Parts of Oahu received between 8 to 12 inches of rain overnight, and Kaala, the island’s highest peak, saw nearly 16 inches in just one day.

No deaths have been reported, though about 10 people required hospital care for hypothermia. Governor Green noted that aerial and water rescue efforts were hampered by residents flying personal drones to capture footage of the flooding, a pattern of bystander filming disrupting emergency operations that has also drawn attention in unrelated viral airport baggage incidents.

A dam failure in northern Oahu remains the biggest concern

Water levels at a northern Oahu dam surged from 79 feet to 84 feet in under 24 hours, putting it just six feet shy of maximum capacity. Levels have since been receding, but authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely as additional rainfall could change conditions rapidly.

#BREAKING: The Wahiawa Dam in Oahu, Hawaii, is at risk of imminent failure, following heavy rainfall which triggered flash flood emergencies across the island. — Insider (World News) (@InsiderWN) March 20, 2026

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi described the damage as “catastrophic,” with around 5,500 people currently under evacuation orders and dozens, if not hundreds, of homes already damaged. One shelter at Waialua High and Intermediate School had to be evacuated due to flooding, displacing about 185 people and 50 pets.

North Shore state representative Amy Perruso told Honolulu Civil Beat that emergency services are struggling to reach residents, with many vehicles submerged. “There’s no exit possibility for a lot of folks right now,” Perruso said.

This flooding follows a multi-day storm last week that dumped over a foot of rain across Hawaii, washing away roads and homes and leaving two people seriously injured. A similar storm system is forecast to bring more rain through the weekend, with most of the state under a flood watch and specific flash flood warnings in effect for Haleiwa and Waialua in northern Oahu, according to the National Weather Service. Amid the emergency response, officials in Florida are separately under scrutiny over a death in government custody that remains under investigation.

Waialua resident Kathleen Pahinui told the Associated Press the aging dam is a constant worry every time it rains, adding simply, “Just pray for us.” The Honolulu emergency department advised those trapped to move to the highest level of their homes and to “Stay out of attics without a way to the roof.”

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