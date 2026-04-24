Mother flies to Switzerland to end her life four years after watching her only son choke to death in her living room

Wendy Duffy, a 56-year-old former care worker from the West Midlands, has flown to Basel, Switzerland, to end her life at the Pegasos assisted dying clinic. The trip marks the conclusion of a year-long application process that drew international attention to the limits of mental suffering as grounds for assisted death. As reported by LADbible, Wendy is physically healthy but has spent four years in unrelenting grief following the death of her only son, Marcus, an aspiring musician who choked to death in her living room while she attempted to save him.

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Despite years of therapy and antidepressant medication, Wendy stated that neither offered lasting relief. “You can take all the pills, you can go to all the counselling in the world, and I did,” she said. “Ultimately, they can’t help you. They don’t have to live your life, and my life is agony.”

Because assisted dying is illegal in the UK, Wendy has had to make the trip entirely alone. She has not shared specific travel details with her family, as anyone found to be assisting or accompanying her could face a police investigation. “I’m not breaking the law. I don’t feel I’m doing anything wrong. Yet for them, it’s a mess,” she said. “I wish this was available in the UK, then I wouldn’t have to go to Switzerland at all.”

The law is the reason she had to leave home alone

Pegasos operates under Article 115 of the Swiss Penal Code, which permits assisted suicide provided the assisting party has no selfish motive. The procedure is classified as Voluntary Assisted Death rather than doctor-administered euthanasia, requiring the patient to physically initiate the process themselves. Even individuals with severely limited mobility, such as tetraplegic patients, use specialized equipment that allows them to open the drip independently.

Our society is not built for people who feel too much. We aren’t taught how to deal with grief and loss. We have abandoned helping each other bear heavy weights. This is sad. https://t.co/o155Yvtvf3 — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) April 22, 2026

Wendy has paid £10,000 for the treatment, which included an initial £5,000 fee to formalize her application. Before the procedure can proceed, she must complete a face-to-face psychiatric assessment at the clinic to confirm she is of sound mind and acting without external pressure. Pegasos confirmed she was deemed to have full mental capacity during that assessment. This trip to Basel is her first in-person visit; all prior communication with the clinic took place over email and WhatsApp. Amid a broader pattern of high-profile murder charges involving grieving families across the country, Wendy’s case stands apart as one rooted in personal autonomy and the absence of any legal pathway at home.

The UK’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is currently moving through parliament but faces significant opposition in the House of Lords. Major amendments would have been required before May 2026 for it to stand a chance of becoming law, and a recent US federal appeals court ruling on religious displays in public schools has underscored how contentious legal boundaries around personal and institutional rights remain on both sides of the Atlantic. The proposed bill as written would apply only to terminally ill adults in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live, a threshold that would not have covered Wendy’s situation regardless.

Wendy has shared her story publicly to highlight the restrictions that current UK law places on families. She has been vocal about wanting the legislation to change, not only for herself but for others in similar positions. Marcus, 23, choked on a tomato that became lodged in his windpipe after returning home from a night out. She sat with him for five days before life support was switched off, and his organs were later donated. “I still sit at night, and I talk to Marcus,” she said, “and I kiss the box I had made for his ashes, and I say ‘goodnight, sunshine’.”

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