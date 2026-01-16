Alyssa Farah Griffin sounds the alarm as Donald Trump threatens his ‘most extreme step’ yet, warning of impending chaos in one US state

President Trump just delivered a massive warning on Truth Social, suggesting he’s ready to invoke the Insurrection Act to deal with the ongoing protests in Minnesota, according to The Hill. This is a huge escalation that could dramatically change the situation on the ground.

The president posted that he was prepared to “institute the INSURRECTION ACT” to “quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.” For those unfamiliar, the 1807 measure is a big deal. It gives the president the power to deploy U.S. military members or federalize state National Guard units to handle domestic insurrections.

This aggressive talk comes as Minnesota faces growing unrest following the tragic shooting death of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, by an ICE officer. Immediately sounding the alarm was Alyssa Farah Griffin, the president’s former communications director. She didn’t mince words, calling the Insurrection Act “the most extreme step that a president could take to deal with quelling domestic protests.”

Clearly, escalating to this level of military involvement in American streets is dangerous for everyone involved

Farah Griffin, who now serves as a host on “The View”, actually commended Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s “prudent action” in preparing the state’s own forces. Governor Walz had already issued a “warning order” to the Minnesota Guard last week, starting the necessary preparations just in case they needed to be activated.

The crux of the danger, according to Farah Griffin, lies in the fact that the state National Guard operates completely differently than federal troops. She stressed that having the state National Guard there is “very, very, very different than federalizing U.S. troops and putting them into American streets.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump invoking Insurrection Act could trigger "tremendous clashes" https://t.co/rZItoQIo46 — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2026

If Walz has the Minnesota National Guard present to ensure protesters and federal officers aren’t getting injured, and then the president brings in a separate federalized force that answers only to Washington, you’re setting up a disastrous scenario. You’d have two separate military forces operating in the same space without a clear chain of command. Farah Griffin warned, “You could have tremendous clashes, you could have a lot of confusion about authority, and it makes this tinderbox situation even more dangerous.”

It’s worth remembering that we’ve actually seen President Trump consider this measure before. He previously thought about using the Insurrection Act back in 2020 during the protests that erupted in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Farah Griffin noted that the president ultimately deciding not to utilize the measure back then was a “good thing.”

