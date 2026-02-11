DOJ forced to reveal names of Epstein co-conspirators after lawmakers catch them hiding billionaire and powerful ‘sultan’

The Justice Department has released the names of three people the FBI once called co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein. This happened only after lawmakers complained the department had been improperly hiding the information. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) pushed for this release.

These two co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the Justice Department to release all of its records about Epstein. They have been vocal critics of how the department has handled the release, especially regarding redactions.

According to NBC News, the documents in question are parts of an August 15, 2019, FBI internal document from the bureau’s Criminal Investigative Division. Massie and Khanna went to the Justice Department to review the unredacted files, and Massie noticed that the name of a major figure was still being hidden.

Major names surface as government tries to keep information secret

The newly released version of the 2019 document lists eight people as co-conspirators, including four whose names are now public. The biggest reveal is billionaire Les Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret. Also named were Lesley Groff, Epstein’s longtime secretary, and Jean-Luc Brunel, the late modeling agent who died awaiting trial. The fourth person named is Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. Four other names on the document remain redacted.

Wexner hired Epstein to manage his personal finances back in the 1980s. However, Wexner claims he cut ties after Epstein was first accused of sexually abusing minors in Florida, stating that he later “discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family.”

Rep. Thomas Massie says the Justice Department unredacted Les Wexner's name from this Epstein document today after he asked why a "well known retired CEO" was blacked out where he was listed as a "co-conspirator." pic.twitter.com/c2XwueA5fR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2026

The people named are fighting back against the co-conspirator label. Wexner’s legal representative said in a statement that an Assistant U.S. Attorney told counsel back in 2019 that Wexner was neither a co-conspirator nor a target in any respect. Similarly, Groff’s attorney, Michael Bachner, stated that after his client voluntarily spoke with prosecutors and answered all questions, she was told she would not be prosecuted.

Massie also called out the Justice Department for redacting information about a powerful “sultan” mentioned in a 2019 email. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded, saying the redaction was just an email address, but confirmed that the name, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, was available unredacted in other files. Meanwhile, Maxwell has offered to reveal everything she knows about Epstein’s operations under specific conditions.

This powerful Emirati businessman appears over 4,700 times in the files, showing a high level of communication with Epstein. Sultan bin Sulayem also has a tie to President Trump. Back in 2005, his company was reportedly involved in a deal to build two Trump-branded properties, though those projects were later canceled. The ongoing document releases have drawn attention from high-profile figures, with Elon Musk pledging legal support for those sharing information about the case.

