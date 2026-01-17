The Justice Department is seeking a life sentence for Ryan Routh, the man convicted of attempting to assassinate President Trump while he was golfing in South Florida in 2024. As detailed by The Hill, federal prosecutors argue that the maximum penalty is warranted based on the severity and intent behind the attack.

In a 21-page sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said Routh, 59, took deliberate steps to kill a major presidential candidate, showed a willingness to kill anyone who interfered, and has expressed no remorse since his conviction. The filing emphasized that political opposition does not justify violence, stating that while the Constitution allows many peaceful avenues for dissent, murder is not one of them.

The attempted assassination occurred in September 2024 at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course, where investigators say Routh spent weeks planning the attack. He allegedly staked out the course for roughly 12 hours before pushing the muzzle of a rifle through a perimeter fence near the sixth hole.

Prosecutors say planning and intent were unmistakable

According to prosecutors, a Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view and fired a warning shot, prompting Routh to flee without firing his weapon. The government described the act as craven and cold-blooded, arguing that it placed the agent and others nearby at risk of death. The prosecution’s position comes as broader Trump-related geopolitical pressures reverberate, seen in how a key NATO ally announced expanded military drills affecting Arctic strategy.

Despite the evidence presented at trial, Routh is asking the judge for a downward departure from the sentencing guidelines, which allow for life imprisonment. Representing himself during the trial, he claims the jury was misled because he could not effectively confront witnesses, introduce exhibits, or present impeachment evidence to support his claim that he lacked intent to harm anyone. His arguments come as domestic policy disputes around immigration enforcement and legal battles continue to draw attention, such as a recent reversed decision affecting an ICE detainee’s release.

Routh has argued that he is incapable of killing a person, pointing to the fact that he never fired his weapon. He also disputes the application of a federal crime of terrorism sentencing enhancement, though prosecutors say the enhancement applies based on his conduct, regardless of popular definitions of terrorism.

A federal jury of 12 Floridians convicted Routh on all five counts, including attempted assassination, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The probation office’s presentence investigation report also recommended a life sentence.

Prosecutors noted that this was the second attempt on Trump’s life during the 2024 campaign, referencing a separate rally incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, where another attacker was shot and killed after wounding Trump’s ear. They argue Routh intended to complete what the earlier attacker did not.

Following the guilty verdict in September, Routh’s attorney said he attempted to stab himself with a pen in the courtroom. Sentencing is scheduled for February 4, when the judge will decide whether to impose the life sentence sought by the Justice Department.

