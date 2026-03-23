Donald Trump posted a bizarre SNL clip mocking the UK prime minister on the same evening the two spoke about Iran war

President Trump shared a bizarre video on Truth Social, showing a comedy skit of a panicked United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer trying to avoid his call, as reported by Al Jazeera. This odd post came on the very same evening the two leaders actually spoke about the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

Recommended Videos

The skit, which premiered on the new British version of Saturday Night Live, features actor George Fouracres playing Starmer. The comedic sketch shows Starmer at 10 Downing Street, absolutely panicking at the thought of a call from President Trump. He even turns to a fictional David Lammy, his deputy prime minister, asking, “What if Donald shouts at me?” When Trump supposedly picks up the phone in the skit, Starmer immediately hangs up, then wonders aloud why it’s so tough to chat with “that scary, scary, wonderful president.”

The fake Lammy then advises, “Sir, just be honest and tell him we can’t send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz,” referencing the vital shipping lane effectively blocked by Iran since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. Starmer replies, “I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do – I can change him.” President Trump posted the video without adding any personal comment.

This isn’t the first time President Trump has publicly expressed his frustration with Starmer and other NATO allies

Trump has repeatedly lashed out, accusing them of not pulling their weight to help break the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway through which 20 percent of global oil passes. Just last week, he publicly asked the UK to step up its support for US war efforts, noting that Washington spends “a lot of money” on NATO.

President Trump went even further, calling NATO countries “cowards” for their refusal to join the war. This came after European leaders rejected his demands to help ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He took to Truth Social, writing, “Now that fight is militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk.”

Trump Mocks Starmer By Sharing SNL Sketch Showing PM Too Scared To Call Him — As 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran Raises Fresh Tensions With UKhttps://t.co/AhbMh1WAQU — Britannia Daily (@BritanniaDailyy) March 22, 2026

The closure of the strait has dramatically driven up oil prices, sparking the biggest energy crisis since the 1970s. On Sunday, President Trump even threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the strait wasn’t reopened within 48 hours.

Separately, but on that same Sunday evening, Prime Minister Starmer did indeed speak with President Trump. His office later confirmed the call, stating the two leaders discussed the escalating tensions in the Middle East. It’s still unclear if this official call happened before or after President Trump decided to post the SNL skit.

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office indicated that both leaders focused on “the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to resume global shipping,” highlighting shared concerns over energy security and regional stability. They both agreed that “reopening the Strait of Hormuz was essential to ensure stability in the global energy market” and decided to remain in close contact, promising to speak again soon as the situation develops.

On Monday, Starmer addressed the situation, stating there had been no assessment suggesting mainland Britain was being directly targeted by Iran. He emphasized that any attempt to reopen the Strait of Hormuz needed careful consideration and a viable plan, with his top priority being to protect British interests and de-escalate the situation.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy