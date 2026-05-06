Former ICE deputy director loses Republican primary in key battleground district, but GOP officials are treating as a boon

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan finished third in her Ohio Republican congressional primary. The primary race for the northwest Ohio 9th Congressional District saw former state Rep. Derek Merrin emerge as the victor, securing 44.1% of the vote according to the latest Associated Press election results. State Rep. Josh Williams landed in second place with 24.3%, while Sheahan concluded her run in third with 20.2%, Fox News reported.

Recommended Videos

This outcome is a significant development for the battle for the House, where the current makeup stands at 218-212, with five vacancies and one independent who caucuses with the GOP. Republicans are viewing the 9th District as a prime opportunity to flip a seat currently held by Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who has represented the Toledo-area district since 1983. Kaptur holds the title of the longest-serving woman in congressional history, making her a high-priority target for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The primary results have effectively cleared the path for a rematch between Merrin and Kaptur. In the 2024 cycle, Kaptur managed to hold onto her seat by a very slim margin of 0.64%, with Merrin losing by just 2,382 votes. Given that the district was carried by seven points in 2024, the narrow margin of victory for Kaptur suggests that the seat is highly vulnerable. GOP officials seem relieved that Merrin is the candidate moving forward, as they were reportedly concerned about the electability of Sheahan in a general election against a veteran incumbent like Kaptur.

The result has surprised some but left party officials feeling quite optimistic about their chances in the general election

Zach Bannon, a spokesman for the NRCC, shared his thoughts on the race. “40-year career politician Marcy Kaptur has failed Ohioans for decades and Northwest Ohioans are ready for change,” Bannon said. He continued, “While Kaptur has pushed a radical far-left agenda of higher taxes, open borders, and sex change surgeries for kids, Derek Merrin is set to flip the seat red in order to deliver commonsense leadership and real results.”

Sheahan, who is 29, had leaned heavily into her background at ICE during her campaign. After leaving her post as deputy director in January, she positioned herself as a candidate uniquely qualified to address border issues.

Former ICE official falls short in Ohio battleground district GOP primary https://t.co/A5XvD9IKpt — POLITICO (@politico) May 6, 2026

In her launch video, which featured her in ICE gear alongside South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, she made her stance very clear. “In less than one year at ICE, I’ve stopped more illegal immigration than Marcy Kaptur has in her 43 years in Washington,” she claimed. She also noted, “So when the call came to help President Trump clean up the dangerous immigration mess, as deputy director of ICE, I answered the call.”

Despite her focus on immigration, local analysts noted that Sheahan struggled to connect with voters who were more concerned about economic issues, such as manufacturing jobs and the impact of tariffs. Her limited time in the local area also played a role in the outcome. Although she is a native of Curtice, Ohio, she had only recently returned to the region after spending time in Louisiana and South Dakota. Merrin, by contrast, entered the race with significantly stronger name recognition within the local community.

There was also a tactical concern regarding Sheahan’s association with ICE. While immigration is a major talking point for the GOP, the agency has faced intense scrutiny regarding its enforcement tactics, including fatal shootings by officers earlier this year. Democrat operative Aaron Pickrell mentioned that there was not a massive amount of chatter regarding Sheahan. He added, “Even within Ohio Republican politics, immigration does not seem like the driving factor.”

However, not everyone in the party agrees that the issue is losing steam. A GOP operative noted that while Democrats might try to use the ICE connection as an unpopular issue, immigration enforcement “is still a winning issue for Republicans” in the district and across the country. The operative further explained that immigration “does fire up the base in districts like that, especially in a low-turnout election when you need low-propensity Trump voters,” emphasizing that the issue “galvanizes them.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy