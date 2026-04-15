‘Jesus Christ does not support genocide’: A heckler confronted JD Vance at a TPUSA event and Vance had to stop his entire speech to respond

US Vice President JD Vance was interrupted by a heckler during a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event. The heckler, who was not affiliated with the event, accused Vance of “killing children” in Gaza, leading to a back-and-forth exchange between the two.

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The incident happened at the University of Georgia, where Vance was speaking on behalf of the conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk. The event was centered around a discussion on religion and warfare when the heckler shouted out, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide.”

According to Mediaite, Vance responded in a calm tone, saying, “I… I certainly think the answer is yes, and I agree. I agree. Jesus Christ does not… Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide, whoever yelled that out from the dark. He certainly does not. I think that’s pretty easy. I think that’s a pretty easy principle.”

Vance defended the administration’s record on Gaza as the heckler pushed back hard

The heckler was not satisfied and continued pressing Vance, asking him why he was committing genocide in Gaza. Vance told the heckler that he would address his concerns shortly and tried to get back to his speech. This is not the first time Vance has found himself in a religious debate, as he previously defended Trump’s deleted Jesus image as just a joke that people misunderstood.

When Vance did respond, the heckler accused him directly of “killing children” in Gaza. Vance pushed back by saying that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had improved since the current administration took office, and that the administration had worked to increase humanitarian aid to the region.

JD Vance: How can you say that God was never on the side of those who wield the sword?



Audience member: Jesus doesn’t support genocide.



JD Vance: I agree. pic.twitter.com/lJXQ53FZIe — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 14, 2026

The heckler’s accusations come as the situation in Gaza remains very serious. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 72,330 people have been killed by Israeli military action in Gaza since the conflict began in 2023. Efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have been held back by disagreements over disarmament and the second phase of a ceasefire deal that was agreed upon in October.

Hamas military spokesman rejects disarmament, condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Lebanon

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In a speech on 5 April, Hamas’s armed wing spokesman Abu Obeida said calls for the group’s disarmament are “nothing but an overt attempt to continue the genocide against our people,”… pic.twitter.com/jGZRg3DN86 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 6, 2026

According to BBC, Hamas has rejected a disarmament plan put forward by a key figure in President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace efforts, saying there are concerns over Israeli violations and a lack of progress on the first phase of the agreement.

Vance has also been navigating tense US diplomatic talks with Pakistan that have added further pressure to the administration’s position in the region. The exchange between Vance and the heckler went on to spark debate on social media, with many people calling for more attention to be paid to the crisis in Gaza.

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