‘Leave politics alone’: JD Vance and Tom Homan have words for Pope Leo XIV, but he isn’t backing down

Vice President JD Vance and White House border czar Tom Homan have officially escalated their criticism of Pope Leo XIV, publicly urging the pontiff to refrain from weighing in on political and theological matters, The Hill reported. The tension centers on the pope’s vocal opposition to U.S. military actions abroad, specifically regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, as well as the Vatican’s stance on domestic immigration policies.

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Vance, who is a Catholic himself, voiced his concerns during a Turning Point USA event in Athens, Georgia. While he acknowledged that he appreciates the pope acting as an advocate for peace, he suggested that the leader of the Church needs to be more cautious when speaking on complex theological issues.

Vance told the crowd, “I think one of the issues here is that if you’re going to opine on matters of theology, you’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to make sure it’s anchored in the truth, and that’s one of the things that I try to do, and it’s certainly something I would expect from the clergy, whether they’re Catholic or Protestant.”

Specifically, the pope had stated that followers of Jesus are “never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.” Vance clearly feels that these kinds of declarations cross a line, suggesting that the pontiff should stick to his core duties rather than wading into the specifics of modern international policy or theological interpretations that conflict with the administration’s actions.

Tom Homan, serving as the White House border czar, also expressed his disappointment with the Vatican’s focus. He stated, “There are enough problems with the Catholic Church, and I know because I’m a member of the Catholic Church, that they need to fix and concentrate on and leave politics alone.” He explicitly stated that he wished the Church would “stay out of immigration because they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Vance tells Pope Leo to 'be careful', Homan says 'leave politics alone' #TheHill https://t.co/ZinH7jiqwT — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) April 16, 2026

The friction between the White House and the Vatican has been building for days. President Trump and Pope Leo XIV have been locked in a public back-and-forth, particularly after the president threatened to wipe out Iran’s “whole civilization” if the government in Tehran failed to engage in negotiations.

The president had set an 8:00 PM EDT deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” The pope labeled this threat “truly unacceptable” while speaking to reporters outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy. He emphasized that the situation involves serious questions of international law and, more importantly, moral considerations for the good of the world’s people.

Following the pope’s critique, President Trump took to Truth Social to fire back, calling the pontiff “WEAK on crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” The public exchange grew even more intense after the president posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure.

The post drew immediate backlash from a wide range of figures, including lawmakers from both parties and various Christian leaders. Although the president later deleted the image and claimed it was misinterpreted, suggesting he thought it portrayed him as a doctor. The president later posted another AI-generated image of himself being embraced by Jesus, further complicating the situation.

Despite the mounting pressure from the administration, Pope Leo XIV has shown no signs of backing down. On Monday, he stated that he does not fear the president and intends to continue speaking out against war while promoting diplomatic dialogue. On Wednesday, the pontiff reaffirmed this commitment. According to reports from the papal plane, he told reporters, “We have different beliefs, we have different ways of worshipping, we have different ways of living, we can live together in peace.”

The conflict with Iran, which began on February 28, has served as the primary backdrop for these disagreements. The pope has been a consistent critic of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, repeatedly calling for a peaceful resolution through diplomacy.

On Easter Sunday, the pontiff took to X to share his message, writing, “Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!”

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