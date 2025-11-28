Nancy Mace calls for execution of man accused of shooting National Guard members, and reveals chilling theory about more attacks

Representative Nancy Mace from South Carolina made a strong statement about the man accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. She said the suspect should be executed for the crime.

According to HuffPost, Mace said the suspect “doesn’t deserve to live.” She also said she hopes the Department of Justice and the judge handling the case will “put this terrorist down.” Her response shows just how serious and tragic this incident is.

One of the two service members shot in the attack has died. Sarah Beckstrom from the West Virginia National Guard passed away from her injuries. The other victim, Andrew Wolfe, is also in critical condition. The attack on Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe happened at about 2:15 p.m. near 17th Street and I Street in Northwest Washington.

The suspect’s background raises serious questions about the asylum process

Since the shooting happened just blocks from the White House, law enforcement swarmed the scene quickly, treating the two victims and taking the gunman into custody.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal for the shooting. After Beckstrom’s death, he is expected to face first-degree murder charges. He has already been charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal is from Afghanistan and came to the U.S. in 2021. He arrived through a resettlement program that the Biden administration created after U.S. troops left Afghanistan. But he was actually granted asylum this year under the Trump administration.

The Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House had earlier served in a CIA-supported Afghan military unit.

Mace also raised concerns about national security beyond this case. She claimed that hundreds of “potential terrorists” entered the U.S. through the southern border during the Biden administration. She warned that this shooting might not be the only attack coming. President Trump has previously discussed deploying National Guard in major cities to address security concerns.

Mace believes the threat is widespread. “We know that there are terrorist cells all across the country waiting to act,” she said. She added that no one knows when they might strike. Trump has also considered sending troops to San Francisco as part of his broader approach to urban safety.

The representative made it clear that the country needs to stay alert. “We’ve got to be vigilant, and we need to make sure that we don’t allow this sort of thing to happen again,” Mace said.

