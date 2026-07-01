Reporter asks Texas Rep. Troy Nehls about the affordability crisis. He said he’s having lobster tails and ribeyes for July 4

According to Mediaite, Representative Troy Nehls suggested that Americans struggling with the current affordability crisis might simply not be working as hard as he does. The Texas Republican made the comments during an exchange on Capitol Hill about the financial pressure many households are facing due to rising costs.

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When a reporter asked how House Republicans plan to address the affordability crisis while heading back to their districts, Nehls first questioned the premise of the question. He said, “Affordability? What are you talking about?”

The exchange took place against a backdrop of economic data showing a 4.2% annual inflation rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gas prices have gone up and down, but the current average sits at $3.80, a noticeable rise from the sub-$3 averages seen before the conflict with Iran began in February.

Nehls says Trump will stop energy companies from price gouging

Nehls brushed off concerns about energy costs, calling the price increases a temporary result of the foreign conflict. He said he was confident that President Donald Trump would stop energy companies from price gouging. Other Texas Republicans have also drawn attention recently, including in a Texas primary race Trump congratulated.

He said, “President Trump has made it very clear to these companies, don’t be gouging, no price gouging. I mean, energy, what, oil was at 69 bucks the other day, 72 today. I mean the price has got to come down. Don’t take advantage of the American people. To me it’s almost criminal.”

PabloReports: How do House Republicans make the case that you're fighting for affordability when you go back to your districts?



Nehls: Affordability? What are you talking about? I'm gonna go there tomorrow. I'm gonna get me a couple of big lobster tails. I'm gonna get me some… pic.twitter.com/mFenNE9m6x — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 30, 2026

The congressman then talked about his own plans for the upcoming holiday. He described wanting a meal with expensive food while spending time with his family and neighbors. He said, “I’m gonna get me a couple of big lobster tails, I’m gonna get me some nice ribeyes, I’m gonna sit in my backyard with my family, my neighbors, and we’re going to be enjoying the fourth, celebrating 250 years, the birthday.”

He also said, “We’re gonna be celebrating the greatest president my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, maybe watch some fireworks, won’t be up here. It’s gonna be too hot, right? And I’m in bed at 11 o’clock. I heard the fireworks ain’t going off till 11 o’clock eastern on the 4th of July. I probably have to sleep through that one.”

After he described the meal, a reporter asked if he thought the 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck could reasonably afford those kinds of luxuries. Nehls responded by questioning the work ethic of people who are struggling to make ends meet.

He said, “Maybe not. Maybe the 60% of Americans don’t work as hard as I do either. I mean, I don’t know.” His comments come as other House Republicans face internal disagreements, including a Republican split over misconduct reports.

Nehls described the current economic strain as a short-term problem tied to the situation with Iran, rather than something needing immediate action of its own. He acknowledged that energy prices have risen but said the situation remains under control because of what he described as direct intervention from President Trump.

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