San Francisco parents are facing a nightmare as teachers strike leaves 50,000 children out of school with no end in sight

Nearly 50,000 students in San Francisco are stuck at home after a massive teachers’ strike forced the Unified School District’s 120 schools to close for a fourth consecutive day, as reported by Associated Press. This whole situation is creating a logistical nightmare for parents, many of whom are scrambling to figure out how long this work stoppage will last.

Recommended Videos

This uncertainty is the biggest concern right now. As Connor Haught, whose two daughters are out of the classroom, puts it, “The big concern for parents is really the timeline of it all and trying to prepare for how long this could go on.”

Haught, who works in the construction industry, has been trying to juggle virtual meetings with arts and crafts projects at home. While his schedule is a bit more flexible than others, he and his wife, who works evenings at a restaurant, are relying on play dates and local excursions to fill the time for their 8- and 9-year-old girls during this initial week. They haven’t even begun to figure out a plan B if the strike drags on.

The financial pain is hitting working parents hard, especially those without the ability to work remotely

Sonia Sanabria, a restaurant cook, had to stay home to care for her 5-year-old daughter and 11-year-old nephew. She can’t rely on her elderly mother for all-day care. Sanabria is trying to keep the kids busy with reading, writing, and math problems, but the pressure is immense with the thought of the strike continuing. Sanabria knows what she might have to do, saying, “If the strike continues, I’ll have to ask my job for a leave of absence, but it will affect me because if I don’t work, I don’t earn.”

About 6,000 public schoolteachers are walking the picket lines. They are demanding higher wages, fully funded family health benefits, and more resources to fill vacant positions, particularly those supporting students with special needs.

San Francisco teachers' strike forcing parents to juggle work, child care: 'Feeling very derailed' https://t.co/raHDXbxpvJ https://t.co/raHDXbxpvJ pic.twitter.com/pJ3zbJ8Erb — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2026

The teachers are standing firm because they believe their fight is necessary for future stability. Lily Perales, a history teacher at Mission High School, explained their reasoning clearly. “We believe our students deserve to learn safely in schools, and that means having fully staffed schools. That means retaining teachers by offering them competitive wage packages and health care, and it means to fully fund all of the programs we know the students need the most,” Perales stated.

The negotiations between the United Educators of San Francisco and the district have been going on for nearly a year, but the two sides are still far apart on the money. The union initially sought a 9% raise over two years, arguing it’s necessary to combat the sky-high cost of living in San Francisco. The district, which is currently under state oversight due to a long-standing financial crisis and faces a $100 million deficit, countered with a 6% wage increase spread out over three years.

The district’s leadership is pushing for a swift resolution. Superintendent Maria Su urged both parties to act with urgency, stating that the district had been ready to negotiate all night Tuesday but that the union negotiators had left for the day. “We have been ready to negotiate this entire time. We are prepared and committed to getting this agreement done today,” Su said at a press conference.

Despite the chaos, some parents are voicing support for the educators. Sanabria, even facing a potential loss of income, noted that teachers “are asking for better wages and better health insurance, and I think they deserve that because they teach our children, they take care of them and are helping them to have a better future.” She just hopes they can reach an agreement really soon.

On Wednesday, hundreds of teachers even gathered at Ocean Beach to spell out the word “strike” with their bodies.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy