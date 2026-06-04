Thomas Massie lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger, then flew to Costa Rica with MTG and came home hinting at a plan he won’t reveal yet

Thomas Massie is wrapping up his time in Washington but has made clear he has no intention of stepping away from Republican politics. The outgoing Kentucky congressman recently returned from a trip to Costa Rica alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene and has been hinting at a strategy the pair has been developing for the future of the GOP. He has stopped short of revealing specifics, but his comments suggest the discussions were substantive.

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As reported by TMZ, the Costa Rica trip brought together Massie, his wife Carolyn Grace Moffa, Greene, and her fiance Brian Glenn. The group was first spotted on May 28, 2026, dining at a beachfront restaurant. While photos showed the group fishing and relaxing, Massie clarified on Capitol Hill that the time abroad involved far more than leisure.

“I got to talk to Marjorie about what life is like on the outside,” Massie said during a June 3, 2026, interview. He added, “Marjorie and I talked about things that I can’t tell you here in terms of where the party’s going and what we think it needs to be doing.” The trip, highlighted by the Tico Times, was framed publicly as a vacation but clearly served a dual purpose.

Massie files for 2028 after exiting Congress on his own terms

Massie lost his Kentucky GOP primary on May 19, 2026, to Ed Gallrein, a Trump-backed challenger, in what became the most expensive House primary in U.S. history. The defeat followed a sustained falling-out with President Donald Trump over Massie’s stance on the Iran conflict and his push for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The race was the end of a contentious final term for the congressman, who had frequently broken ranks with the administration.

🇺🇸 @RepThomasMassie says voters are hungry for someone honest who keeps promises, pointing to the $30M in false AI ads spent against him.



On Costa Rica with @mtgreenee : "We made a lot of plans. We'll see how many we implement."



Something's brewing for 2028…… https://t.co/t1HivgRSbE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 4, 2026

Greene has been on the outside of Congress since January 5, 2026. She announced her resignation on November 21, 2025, following a public split with Trump. During her final months in office, she had aligned with Massie in pushing for the disclosure of the Epstein files, a position that drew direct criticism from the president.

Despite their departures from the House, both figures appear focused on staying relevant within the party. Massie spoke highly of Greene, saying she has “her finger on the pulse” of voters aligned with the MAGA movement and serves as a key voice for those who feel Washington has failed to deliver on core promises. Greene, for her part, had already signaled her intent to remain a force in Republican politics, including her endorsement of Tucker Carlson for president in 2028 after Trump called her a “traitor.”

On Monday, Massie filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to keep open the option of running for office again in 2028. He indicated he intends to continue fundraising as he weighs his next steps. When asked directly whether he and Greene were planning a new political movement, Massie declined to confirm anything specific but acknowledged that the conversations in Costa Rica went well beyond casual discussion.

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