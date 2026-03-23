Trump is refusing any DHS funding deal until Democrats pass the Save America Act, but his “country destroying” ultimatum is splitting his own party

President Donald Trump is pushing Republican lawmakers to avoid any funding deals for the Department of Homeland Security unless Democrats first pass his Save America Act. The demand is creating friction within his own party. Trump has even threatened to banish any Republican from the GOP who votes against the act.

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According to Mediaite, Trump laid out his position in a Truth Social post, saying no deal should happen with what he called the “Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats” unless they support the Save America Act. He called the legislation “far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate.” He also said a potential $5 billion cut in ICE funding is unacceptable unless his act gets approved.

The Save America Act covers several major issues. It would require citizens to show photo ID to vote in federal elections, limit mail-in ballots, require paper ballots, and mandate U.S. citizenship to vote. The act would also make gender surgeries on minors illegal and bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Trump’s all-or-nothing approach is putting serious pressure on Republican senators

Trump told NewsNation reporter Hannah Brandt, “I don’t think any deal should be made on this until they approve SAVE America.” He also called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to “clearly identify” any Republicans who vote against the act.

Trump has made clear what happens to Republicans who vote against the Save Act, warning, “They will never be elected again!” So far, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is the only Republican who has voted against it. Trump also suggested killing the filibuster and staying in Washington D.C. over Easter if needed.

U.S. President Donald Trump says Democrats want to make a deal on DHS funding but he doesn’t "think any deal should be made on this until they approve save America."



(NewsNation correspondent Hannah Brandt) pic.twitter.com/lg0m0zU7Az — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 23, 2026

This is all happening as the government shutdown enters its 36th day. Democrats in the Senate have blocked House-passed legislation to fund the TSA and other agencies five times in recent months. They have offered to fund these agencies using money from parts of Homeland Security that handle immigration enforcement, but Republicans have not agreed to that. Analysts have looked closely at why the Senate math makes Schumer confident despite Trump’s pressure campaign.

The shutdown is having real consequences. Thousands of TSA employees have been calling out sick daily, 376 have quit, and the remaining roughly 50,000 employees are managing the strain at airports. In response, Trump said he would deploy ICE agents to airports nationwide to help with long security lines.

Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer have called voter ID laws racist. However, polling data suggests most Americans support them. Data analyst Harry Enten reported last month that since 2018, over 75% of Americans have backed voter ID in polls, with one recent poll showing 83% in favor.

What stands out is that this is one issue with little partisan divide. According to 2025 Pew data, 71% of Democrats and 95% of Republicans support voter ID laws, which is a rare level of agreement across party lines.

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