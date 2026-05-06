Trump told a room full of people he has 100% Republican approval according to CNN. Jake Tapper had the actual numbers ready

President Donald Trump claimed he has 100% support among Republicans, saying a CNN poll backed him up. CNN anchor Jake Tapper quickly responded with a fact check, sharing the actual numbers from that same poll, which told a very different story.

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Trump made the claim on Tuesday, referencing a social media post that linked to the original CNN article. But the article showed his support among Republicans had actually dropped – from 90% in March 2025 to 80% in March 2026. His strong support fell even more sharply, going from 64% down to 43%.

According to HuffPost, Tapper posted a link to the CNN article on X and pointed out the real figures. “Nope. Relatedly: ‘Charting how Trump became a historically unpopular president’ (In this story from today, we see Trump support among Republicans from 3/25 to 3/26 has gone from 90% to 80% and strong support from 64% to 43%),” Tapper wrote.

Trump’s approval numbers have been sliding across multiple key groups

The same CNN poll also showed falling approval among important voter groups. Male voters, who supported Trump at 54% in February 2025, were down to just 38% in March 2026. His approval ratings on major issues were also low, with only 41% approving of his handling of immigration, 31% on the economy, and 36% on foreign affairs.

This is not the first time Trump has made this kind of claim about his popularity. CNN data analyst Harry Enten had previously highlighted a crosstab from an NBC News poll showing Trump at 100% approval among MAGA voters specifically.

Nope.



Relatedly: “Charting how Trump became a historically unpopular president”



(In this story from today, we see Trump support among Republicans from 3/25 to 3/26 has gone from 90% to 80% and strong support from 64% to 43%)https://t.co/hsYBg43zJJ https://t.co/KGcUpHjRvA — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) May 5, 2026

Trump then began referring to that figure as if it came from a CNN poll and applied to all Republicans, which was not what the data showed. Trump has also been making headlines for other controversial decisions, including plans to shut down and rebuild a D.C. golf course.

Trump repeated the claim at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Dinner, telling the room that 100% of MAGA supporters approved of him. He brought up the poll multiple times during the speech, even though the broader numbers showed a clear and significant decline in his support.

He has also stirred debate in other areas, such as his stance on protecting collegiate sports, where he warned that the U.S. Olympic team could shrink without new regulations. At the same event, Trump also claimed that ABC and CBS were forced to pay out millions in lawsuits. In reality, those cases were settled voluntarily, and the amounts paid were less than what Trump stated.

Tapper’s fact check made clear that Trump’s approval ratings among Republicans are nowhere near 100%. The CNN poll shows a notable drop in support, both overall and among specific voter groups, over the past year.

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