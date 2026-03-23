Trump’s bizarre promise to ‘take over’ Cuba gets a chilling response, as Havana’s top diplomat slams a non-negotiable demand

Cuba is making it crystal clear that while they don’t think it’s likely, they are absolutely ready for a potential military clash with the United States, as reported by Reuters. This pretty chilling response comes directly from Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, following some intense threats from President Trump about taking over the Caribbean nation.

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President Trump has really ramped up his rhetoric against Cuba lately, even going so far as to say he expects to have the “honor” of taking the island. This is happening while an oil blockade, put in place by President Trump, is pushing the Communist-run country deeper and deeper into an economic crisis. Despite the heightened tensions, Havana and Washington actually started talks earlier this month, which makes the president’s recent comments feel even more jarring.

De Cossio didn’t mince words when he spoke to NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he made it known that “Our country has historically been ready to mobilize as a nation as a whole for military aggression.” He stressed that while they don’t believe such an event is probable, they would be “naive if we do not prepare.” It’s a pragmatic stance, I think, especially when you consider the kind of language coming from the U.S. administration. He also added, “We don’t see why it would have to occur, and we find no justification whatsoever.”

Adding to the complexity, reports had been circulating that the Trump administration was actually looking to remove Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel from power

This would be a massive shift in the region, and it’s a big deal if true. De Cossio addressed this directly, stating that any suggestion about the nature, structure, or even the members of the Cuban government being subject to negotiation in talks with the U.S. is simply untrue.

He was unequivocal, adding that a regime change is “absolutely” off the table in any discussions with the United States. That’s a non-negotiable demand, and it’s going to be a tough point of contention if these talks are going to go anywhere.

Cuba is ready for any potential attack from US amid oil blockade, envoy says https://t.co/6UQQJLvjH4 https://t.co/6UQQJLvjH4 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2026

However, there’s a bit of a counterpoint to all this heated rhetoric coming from the U.S. side. The top general overseeing American forces in Latin America spoke to lawmakers, and he provided a calmer assessment. He confirmed that the U.S. military is not rehearsing for an invasion of Cuba or actively preparing to militarily take over the island.

That’s a crucial detail because it suggests that while the political rhetoric is certainly intense, the actual military readiness for such an operation might not be following suit. It’s a reminder that political talk and military action are sometimes very different beasts.

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