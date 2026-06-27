A dad drives hours to surprise his daughter at her school award ceremony, then she screams ‘this isn’t real’

A father traveled hours to surprise his daughter at her school award ceremony, and the moment she spotted him in the crowd, she broke down in tears of joy. Daily Dot reported on the video, which was originally shared on TikTok before making its way to X. The caption on the clip read, “Dad drove hours to surprise his daughter at her school awards ceremony… It meant the world to her.”

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In the footage, the daughter stops in her tracks after noticing her father standing nearby. “Dad! This isn’t real!” she cries out before breaking down in his arms. Even as another adult tries to guide her back toward the stage to accept her award, she stays wrapped in the hug, and other parents nearby are visibly moved by the scene.

The clip drew a wave of reactions online, with many commenters focused on the importance of present fathers. One person on X wrote, “As long as her dad comes, then screw the award shows.” Another called the moment “beautiful” and praised the father’s effort, while additional comments emphasized how much fathers shape their children’s lives.

Research on father daughter relationships supports what played out in the video

A 2018 study of nearly 700 families found that girls with closer bonds to their fathers reported less loneliness during elementary school, according to allforkids.org. Researchers in that study encouraged fathers to stay attentive to their daughters’ emotions and help them work through sadness.

A strong father daughter bond has also been linked to lower rates of anxiety, depression, and body dissatisfaction in young women. Some unrelated viral discourse has touched on similar generational themes, including one creator’s claim about an American literacy crisis circulating online.

Researchers have also pointed to how a father’s presence can shape a daughter’s approach to future relationships. Studies suggest that strong father daughter bonds are associated with a lower likelihood of risky behavior and a higher likelihood of pursuing supportive romantic relationships later in life.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control indicates that children raised in fatherless homes face a higher statistical likelihood of behavioral or academic struggles, though mentorship programs can help offset some of those gaps. George W. Bush previously said, “Over the past four decades, fatherlessness has emerged as one of our greatest social problems.”

Barack Obama has also spoken about children growing up without fathers being statistically more likely to face poverty or behavioral issues.

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