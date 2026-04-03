A Florida politician was allegedly murdered by her husband, but a desperate confession to his uncle detailed a bizarre explanation

A Florida politician’s husband has reportedly confessed to her murder, revealing a chilling explanation to his uncle after allegedly gunning her down in their home. According to New York Post, Stephen Bowen, 40, is accused of murdering his wife, Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, 38, late Tuesday night. He later admitted to the grisly killing, telling his uncle he “couldn’t take it anymore.”

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According to arrest documents, Bowen allegedly used a pillowcase as a makeshift silencer when he fired three shotgun rounds into his wife inside their home. It’s truly unsettling to think about the planning involved in something like that. Following the shooting, the suspected gunman then wrapped his wife’s body with blankets and a garbage bag, leaving it in a second-floor bedroom while he slept downstairs. The morning after the tragedy, at around 10:00 AM on Wednesday, Bowen fled to his uncle’s home.

There, he made a shocking admission, telling his uncle that “he did something to (his wife)” and that “she was not alive.” When his uncle pressed for more details, Bowen confessed to shooting his wife and covering up the body. He even tried to get his uncle to hold onto a gun bag for a couple of weeks, warning him that he would “need a pair of gloves or a bag.” This detail just adds another layer of bizarre planning to the whole situation.

Trying to act normal the next morning is what stands out most

When asked why he committed such a horrific act, Stephen Bowen simply stated that he “couldn’t take it anymore.” This vague explanation leaves so many unanswered questions about what could have driven him to this point. It’s an awful situation, and it really makes you wonder about the desperation he must have felt. The day before the alleged murder, Bowen reportedly told his mother that he had a “panic attack at work” and needed to speak with his wife that night.

This detail suggests there might have been some underlying stress or issues that were escalating. While all this was unfolding, Bowen was also trying to hide his crimes from his wife’s worried colleagues. On Wednesday morning, concerned City Hall staffers began reaching out when Nancy Metayer Bowen failed to arrive for an early meeting.

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Husband of Florida politician Nancy Metayer Bowen’s chilling confession after he allegedly killed wife — as he texted with her worried colleagues



The husband who allegedly murdered the vice chair of Florida’s Democratic Party admitted to committing the grisly… pic.twitter.com/dx8iIzbOH0 — zamohappy (@zamohappy) April 3, 2026

Coral Springs Commission Relationship Manager Luwam Ghermay texted Bowen, asking, “Hi Stephen! Luwam here. I’m trying to reach Nancy. Can you pls ask her to call me?” Ghermay had also received a message from the vice mayor’s number around 8:00 AM concerning “Discussion Items,” though it’s unclear if Nancy herself sent it or if Bowen did.

Bowen replied, attempting to maintain the facade, “Texted her. She is not picking up.” He then added, “Where is she? Her car is not at home.” It’s incredibly chilling to see him play this role, pretending to be concerned while knowing what he had allegedly done. Police initially arrived at the couple’s Coral Springs home at 10:20 AM but didn’t enter until after speaking with the uncle around 2:00 PM.

That’s when the uncle revealed the gruesome crime scene inside, leading officers to track Bowen down to an apartment complex in nearby Plantation. He was found handing off the gun bag and ammo boxes to a fellow Freemason. This poor Mason was reportedly unaware of the murder until both men were taken into custody. It was at this point that Bowen reportedly shouted, “Oh s***, they’re here for me.”

Bowen has since been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony evidence tampering. He is currently being held without bond in the Broward County Jail. This is a truly tragic turn of events for Nancy Metayer Bowen, who was reportedly just weeks away from announcing her candidacy for Congress, as noted by Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz on X.

It’s a devastating loss for her community and for anyone who knew her.

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