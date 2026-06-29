A man grew uneasy with his wife’s flirtatious friend. Then the friend allegedly set up her home to look like he’d been unfaithful

A husband says on Reddit that he became the target of his wife’s friend, who he believes wanted to end his marriage, reports Bored Panda. After his wife, Becky, left for a trip abroad, the trouble began with her friend, Emily. The husband said he had long felt uncomfortable around Emily.

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According to his account, Emily had a history of making suggestive comments, wearing inappropriate clothing, and starting physical contact. The husband claimed he brought these worries to his wife many times. Becky reportedly dismissed them each time, telling him that her friend simply meant well.

Things came to a head while Becky was away. Emily, who had a spare house key, insisted on bringing food to the husband and their daughter, Alice. He felt so uneasy that he threatened not to let her in, though he eventually accepted the food to avoid a fight. During these visits, the husband said, Emily made clear she wanted more than a friendly chat.

At one point, according to the husband, Emily complained that her own husband failed to appreciate her. He believed she was trying to position herself as a substitute for Becky. The husband said he had earlier installed a doorbell camera at his home. Such devices have helped people in other cases, including one where a singer shared doorbell footage of an aggressive stranger.

That device captured Emily’s advances and her attempts to get closer to him, according to his account. He planned to show the footage to his wife the moment she returned. But the situation took a stranger turn before he could speak with her.

The day after Becky arrived home, she went to visit Emily before she had a chance to talk with her husband. When she finally returned home, she was visibly upset and shaken. Emily had allegedly staged her own home to make it look like the husband had been there and been unfaithful.

When Becky walked into Emily’s house, she found it in a state of disarray, according to the account. There were shorts lying on the sofa that looked like the ones the husband owned, along with a rubber wrapper left on the floor.

The setup was described as an attempt to trick Becky into believing her husband had come over to cheat. Becky was reportedly shocked, especially after Emily had spent time talking about the husband and trying to convince her to extend her trip.

Once the husband showed Becky the footage from his doorbell camera, the couple understood what had happened. They were disturbed by the lengths Emily had allegedly gone to in order to stage a cheating scene. Other recordings have proven misleading too, such as one where a man heard screams and rushed to help only to find a different situation.

The couple decided they wanted nothing to do with Emily. The husband, however, remained worried about the safety of his wife and their daughter. Online observers commenting on the story said this level of fixation was unsettling and possibly dangerous.

Some pointed to the view that such obsessions can lead to harmful behavior, and that dismissing early warnings, as Becky initially did, can damage trust over time. Many people following the story said they worried that Emily’s behavior could get worse.

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