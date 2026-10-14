A mom with terminal cancer recorded one last video weeks before she died, then hours after her death her followers watched her announce it herself

Charlie Anderson-Read has passed away at the age of 41 following a long and difficult battle with cancer. In a final, planned move that has reached her dedicated community of followers, she shared a pre-recorded message that was posted to her Instagram account shortly after her death.

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As reported by Unilad, the update confirming her passing arrived on October 10. A message at the start of the video stated, “At 7:30 this morning, Charlie passed.” It continued, “She is now at peace. A few weeks ago, Charlie recorded a video to share with you all after her death.”

She addressed her audience directly and said in the clip: “If you are watching this video, I am, unfortunately, no longer here.” She clarified that she hadn’t posted it from a different world, noting, “Someone has kindly posted this on my behalf, so thank you. I just wanted to say thank you to all of you guys.”

She was initially told she had six weeks to live

Her journey with cancer began three years ago when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was later diagnosed with a bile duct cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma. Throughout her illness, she was open about her life and the challenges she faced, which resonated with many people who either shared similar experiences or were rooting for her to beat the odds.

She expressed deep appreciation for the support she received during this time. She noted, “All of your messages and kind words have really helped me through what’s been a very difficult time. A lot of you have donated money to help out Louise and Florence for when I am no longer here and for that I’ll be forever grateful.”

She also spoke about her wife, Louise, and their 4-year-old daughter, Florence. Reflecting on her life, she remained remarkably composed and appreciative. “I’m so grateful for the life that I’ve led. I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever,” she said.

“The only thing is I wish I’d stayed with my family for longer and seen Florence grow up. There are things like that that I wish I was here for, many thing I’ll miss. But there’s so much that I’ve experienced and I’ve been so lucky to have these extra 2 1/2 years.”

Anderson-Read previously shared that her own symptoms started with a lack of appetite during a stressful time. She later felt what she described as a hard muscle just below her lungs. She explained, “It was kind of a lump, but wasn’t really.” The situation reportedly escalated when she began experiencing jabbing pain so severe that she could not stand up. She was initially told she had only six weeks to live, but she lived for years beyond that prognosis.

In her final message, she encouraged her followers to keep moving forward. “So, for the last time, take care everybody. I wish you all well. Keep fighting – don’t let my passing have any negative effect on people, or on you. Keep fighting, you’ve got this.” She further said, “I hope through this being such a terrible situation for me, I hope that some of these videos have helped out at least some people.”

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