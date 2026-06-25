A Salt Lake City hiker filmed a waterfall pouring straight out of a floating log, and what she found hiking back to it left her stunned

A hiker in Salt Lake City recently came across something that looked like a glitch in the natural world. TikTok user Kat, who goes by @nexusco on the platform, shared a video that has racked up over 8.7 million views, as detailed by BroBible, showing a mysterious waterfall that appears to be pouring directly out of a log floating in mid-air.

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The log is suspended in the woods, and there is no river or stream behind it to feed the water. In her original video, Kat expressed her confusion, saying her brain was not comprehending the scene because the creek was visible below while the waterfall appeared to be coming from the log itself. She questioned where the water could be coming from since nothing appeared to be flowing into the log.

After the initial discovery in Lamb’s Canyon, Kat decided she had to get to the bottom of the mystery. She posted a follow-up video detailing her trek to the site, noting that she had not investigated further the first time because the terrain was too treacherous. This time, she and her partner returned prepared for the hike, though her partner reportedly fell off a log and was injured during the trip.

A strange discovery in the woods turns out to have a very human explanation

Once they arrived at the source, they found evidence that someone had been spending time in that specific spot, including a chair and a backpack near the log. As they got closer, the illusion vanished, revealing a man-made setup involving a PVC pipe running water into a suspended tarp, not unlike the kind of overlooked detail that turned a viral dashcam clip into a much simpler story than it first appeared. As the tarp reached capacity, it overflowed and poured water over the edge of the log. Kat confirmed the discovery, saying simply, “We got it figured out.”

@nexusco someone please explain bc I can’t stop thinking about what I saw walking in Lambs Canyon. There are some chairs placed at the bottom of it and like a makeshift trail/bridge over to it as well but it’s super overgrown and I think that trail and stuff is coming from a house/private property nearby so I didn’t wanna walk all the way over to it, but I literally cannot tell if maybe they dug out that log to make it poor like that I have no idea. #saltlakecity #waterfall #opticalillusion ♬ original sound – Kat

The mystery then shifted from how it worked to why it was there in the first place. Commenters on the video had plenty of theories, with many suggesting the setup was likely a makeshift shower or running water station for someone living in the area. One user wrote that the person was probably squatting there and using the setup as their shower, calling it pretty genius. Another commenter said her father, who is homeless, sets up similar systems so he can have drinkable and bathe-able water.

While there is no official confirmation of the construction’s exact purpose, the shower theory lines up with how people often adapt when spending extended time in the backcountry. Gravity showers, which use a suspended tank or container to release water slowly, are a common solution in situations without modern plumbing. The same impulse toward improvised survival setups shows up in plenty of corners of the internet, including a satirical Taco Bell video that sparked its own debate online for unrelated reasons.

There is a catch regarding the legality of the setup. According to the Salt Lake City government, backcountry camping is strictly prohibited in Lambs Canyon, and the city enforces strict rules to protect its watershed, which provides nearly 60 percent of the area’s drinking water. Activities like swimming or wading are banned because they can affect water quality and public health, and officials have not commented on whether this specific setup violates local ordinances.

Kat’s discovery in Lamb’s Canyon remains one of the more unusual finds reported from the area’s backcountry trails.

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