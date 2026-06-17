TikTok couple says their dashcam caught a ‘ghost car’ vanishing into thin air, but there’s a much simpler explanation

A TikTok video showing a car that seems to disappear into thin air has gone viral, but the real explanation has more to do with physics than anything supernatural. The video was posted by users Elise and Daniel, who go by the handle @mapletonchapter, and it has been viewed more than 21.1 million times as people try to work out how a vintage-looking car vanished right in front of them.

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The dashcam footage shows a quiet intersection where the couple notices the unusual car. As they try to get a better look, the car passes behind an Amazon delivery truck. In the video, the couple says the car simply stopped existing, with Elise asking, “Are we crazy?” and saying, “It’s gone!” They also wrote in the text on the video that there was “no tire shadow, no place for it to have turned.”

It’s easy to understand why they felt unsettled, since the timing in the footage makes it look like the car just blinked out of existence. This led many viewers to come up with their own explanations for what they had seen.

Viewers offered theories ranging from alternate dimensions to simple physics

The comments section on TikTok quickly filled up with all kinds of theories. Some viewers leaned toward the paranormal, with one person writing, “thats not a ghost car, its a slip in the matrix of a car from the 1900s. timeline overlap that lasted a few seconds, time isn’t linear.” Another wrote, “he’s cruising around in the 1950s in another dimension not realizing we can see him and even filming 🤯”

One commenter pointed to a separate phenomenon, writing, “Look up Utah ghost car. That exact same car is reported a lot down state street just south of slc.” Other viewers offered a more grounded take. One person wrote, “It’s still there. It just stayed perfectly in time with the Amazon van to stay out of your line of sight. If you look closely you can see the chrome bumper under the van. Sorry to ruin your ghost car theories 😅”

Another added, “The ‘ghost car’ took a left onto the highway. The Amazon van blocked it perfectly considering all factors of angles and speed, distance from your car to theirs, etc.. It’s an easy explanation.” Confusing car situations aren’t limited to dashcam footage either, as one woman discovered when she ran into trouble renewing her car’s registration due to a paperwork mix-up involving a deceased relative.

These theories may be entertaining to read, but there is no need to rewrite the laws of physics to explain what happened. This appears to be a simple case of perspective and timing creating an illusion. Looking closely at the footage, the most likely explanation is that the vintage car simply sped up while passing behind the Amazon van.

Because the van was moving in the same direction as the car, it blocked the dashcam’s view for longer than the couple expected. By the time the van moved far enough away to show the road behind it, the other car had either driven out of frame or moved far enough away to be hidden by its surroundings.

According to Brobible, this is not the first time the internet has been fascinated by so-called ghost cars. Similar videos have come out of Singapore and Australia, showing vehicles that appear to come out of nowhere during accidents. People often assume these clips involve camera tricks or even something supernatural.

But these moments can almost always be explained through simple geometry, since a larger vehicle can easily block a driver’s view of another car, especially when the two vehicles are moving at different speeds. Not every car mystery online involves illusions of disappearance, though, as shown by a separate story about why a buyer returned her new Toyota just months after purchasing it.

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