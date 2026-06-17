Video emerges of Nathan’s Hot Dog charging $14.99 for its cheapest combo, and people aren’t sure if it’s just NYC to blame

The iconic Nathan’s Hot Dog stand in New York City is currently at the center of a heated debate after a video surfaced showing the cheapest combo option priced at $14.99. This menu item, which includes a hot dog and a serving of fries, has left many potential customers questioning the current state of food affordability in the city.

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The footage, which was posted by the popular verified account @WallStreetApes on X and later corroborated by Daily Dot, provides a clear look at the menu board and has since ignited a widespread conversation about the rising costs of dining out. It is pretty wild to see how much these prices have shifted over the years, and it is definitely making people rethink their grab-and-go lunch habits.

When you look at the menu options displayed in the video, it becomes apparent that the price hike isn’t limited to just the base combo. The stand also offers a variety of other snacks, including mozzarella sticks, sliders, corn dogs, and additional fry options. If you are just looking for a single hot dog, it will run you $6.99, while a larger combo featuring two hot dogs and fries is listed at $21.99. This pricing structure has caught the attention of many who are trying to make sense of the current economy.

It is tough to swallow when you realize that a quick snack at a historic landmark now carries such a hefty price tag

The video goes a step further by incorporating an AI tool to look back at the historical pricing of these same items. The individual in the video queried the AI to see what Nathan’s charged customers for these items back in 2016. According to the data provided by the AI, a single hot dog cost $4.25 in 2016, and a combo that included fries was priced at $7.50.

It is important to note that these figures were for the same New York City location. When comparing those older prices to the current menu, the person in the video noted, “This is more than double the price of what it used to be. We have to just stop buying this.” While these AI-generated figures have not been independently verified, they certainly align with the sticker shock many people are feeling right now.

Look at the prices at this Nathan’s hot dog stand in New York City



The prices are beyond outrageous. One hotdog is $6.99 bit of you want it with fries it’s $14.99, and that’s the cheapest option



For reference I looked it up and found this is double the price in 2016. At some… pic.twitter.com/hOdp0eIYE0 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

With more than 80,000 views on X, the post has become a hub for people to vent their frustrations and share their own experiences with inflation. The comments section is a mix of nostalgia, skepticism, and practical advice for those looking to save a few dollars. One user on X pointed out a confusing discrepancy in the pricing structure, stating, “Why does the 2 hot dog combo cost $9 extra with fries, but everything else is $8 with the fries? Math isn’t mathing.”

Other commenters took a more reflective approach, reminiscing about the days when a hot dog was a much more affordable treat. One individual shared, “I remember when hot dogs used to be $2. But darn…it’s such a New York classic.”

However, some users were quick to defend the high costs by pointing to the realities of running a business in a major metropolis. One commenter wrote, “It’s New York, it’s expensive to do business there.” It is a fair point, as overhead costs in a city like New York are significantly higher than in other parts of the country, which inevitably impacts the final price you see on the menu.

Despite the arguments about business costs, many people are looking for alternatives that won’t break the bank. A common theme in the discussion was comparing these prices to more budget-friendly options available elsewhere. One user famously suggested, “Whoa! I think I’ll stick with Costco’s hot dog and drink combo for $1.50.” It is a classic move for anyone trying to avoid the high prices of tourist spots or high traffic areas.

Whether or not you agree with the pricing at Nathan’s, the video has successfully highlighted a growing tension between the cost of convenience and the actual value of a quick meal. It will be interesting to see if these prices continue to climb or if the public pushback leads to any changes in how these iconic stands manage their menus moving forward. For now, it is clear that many people are keeping a closer eye on their wallets before heading out for a snack.

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