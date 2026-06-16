Videos of Brazilian bungee instructor’s stunts resurface following arrest, and one of them has him jumping off the bridge with a kid

Videos of a Brazilian bungee instructor conducting high-risk stunts have resurfaced online following his arrest in connection with a tragic incident that resulted in a death, The Tab reported. Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, is currently facing charges of homicide with implied malice after 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fell 131 feet to her death from the location known as Skeleton Bridge near São Paulo.

Recommended Videos

This incident occurred on June 13, and it has since sparked a massive investigation into the safety protocols of the company involved, Entre Cordas. The fatal event unfolded when the young woman was launched from the bridge before a safety cord was ever attached to her. Following the news of this tragedy, the public began examining the social media history of the instructors involved. People started combing through the Instagram account of Egoroff, where he had documented years of bungee jumps and various high-risk activities.

One particular clip from 2023 has generated significant backlash, as it shows Egoroff holding a bungee cord with one hand while a small child clings to his neck. He then proceeds to run off the edge of the bridge with the child for a tandem jump. The footage has left many viewers questioning the safety standards maintained by the instructor. One person wrote, “Let’s put an end to these bizarre practices. Hold them all accountable.” Another person called the act “total irresponsibility.”

The scrutiny of Egoroff’s online presence did not stop there

In April, he shared a video of another woman preparing to jump from the same bridge, and he captioned the post with the words, “Only those who take risks live.” Given the events that transpired on June 13, this post is now being viewed in a very different light. Many people are pointing to the unsettling timing of the message, suggesting a disregard for the gravity of the risks involved in these commercial activities.

Authorities in Brazil are looking into the actions of Egoroff and his two colleagues, Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42. All three men have been charged with homicide regarding the death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas.

During court proceedings, the instructors attempted to explain their actions at the scene. Two of the men told police they experienced a blackout, claiming they could not remember if the rope had been attached before the victim was sent from the platform. Cintra specifically noted that while he usually assists with the operation and checks helmets, he does not remember if the safety check was performed on this specific occasion.

He stated, “Usually it’s [Mr Egoroff] who puts on the rope. In 99 per cent of cases… and I assist with the operation. I participate in the check, I call the person, I check the helmet. But in her case, I don’t remember. I don’t remember.”

The legal situation is compounded by the fact that the staff members were seen changing their clothes and moving away from the immediate site before emergency services arrived. While Egoroff insisted that he was not trying to flee, stating that his shirt was wet and dirty and he merely went to his car to change, the authorities view the situation differently.

Egoroff claimed, “My shirt was already wet… it was very dirty, I went to the car and put on a clean one. The rescue team arrived with the equipment, and I got out and went up the trail. I went to the car, changed my shirt and went to the middle of the bridge. That’s when the police arrived with guns drawn and then it hit me. We’re here. Nobody ran.”

Despite these claims, Judge Paulo Henrique Stahlberg Natal of the Criminal Court of Limeira has ordered that the three men remain in prison. The judge cited five specific reasons for this decision, emphasizing that the death was entirely avoidable and resulted from gross negligence in the execution of a high-risk commercial activity. The judge highlighted a deliberate omission of necessary safety equipment and noted that the company organized the activity without observing proper risk management protocols.

Furthermore, the court pointed out that the attempt to change clothing and move away from the scene indicated an awareness of illegality and an intent to obstruct the investigation. The judge concluded that the organizers exploited the victim’s trust, as she relied on their competence and responsibility.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy