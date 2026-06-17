Minnesota woman was trapped in remote trail mud pit for several days. Two men then came to rescue her

A woman who had been reported missing for three days was rescued from a remote mud pit in Minnesota after two friends stumbled upon her while out on an unplanned ride. Kathryn Woessner, a 68-year-old resident of Alexandria, was found on June 6, trapped in a deep, flooded area of woods near Backus and Hackensack. She had been missing since June 3, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had previously issued an endangered missing person alert due to concerns regarding her safety and medical conditions.

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The rescue began when Adam Sandbeck and Mike Gravalin, two friends from the Fargo area, decided to change their plans for an organized ride, KARE11 reported. Instead of sticking to their usual routes, they took their Polaris side-by-side onto an unfamiliar, rough trail that had been flooded by recent storms. The pair had driven past this specific trail for eight years without ever choosing to explore it, but on this particular Saturday, they made the spontaneous decision to turn around and investigate the path.

As they moved deeper into the woods, they reached a clearing and were immediately struck by the sight of a van in a location that seemed nearly impossible for such a vehicle to reach. Gravalin, who brings 22 years of experience as a deputy U.S. marshal to the table, noted that the van lacked any real off-road capabilities. Both men were shocked by the discovery, wondering how the vehicle had managed to traverse such difficult terrain.

The situation turned serious when they approached the van to check the area

They spotted a figure in a mud puddle next to the vehicle. Sandbeck described the initial moment of discovery, saying, “We could see that there was a body in the puddle next to the van, and then that’s when it got real.” He admitted that when they first walked up, they feared the worst. “When we walked up, we thought she was dead. We thought it was just a body, and then she whispered, ‘Help me,’ and it scared the crap out of me.”

The extent of her entrapment was severe. According to Sandbeck, the mud had almost completely swallowed her. “All you could see was just the round part of her face, like her mouth, her lips. You couldn’t even see her ears. It was all submerged,” he explained. Woessner later told her rescuers that she had fallen into the puddle after her vehicle became stuck, and the mud acted like quicksand, making it impossible for her to pull herself free.

Two men on a Minnesota trail helped rescue a missing woman who had been stuck in the mud for three days, according to reports. https://t.co/7vcqDM7eS0 pic.twitter.com/SGt7xHO5AX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 13, 2026

Sandbeck and Gravalin immediately shifted into rescue mode. As Sandbeck recalled thinking, “We got a job to do. There’s a lady here, she’s in really bad shape. She’s been out here forever, and it’s up to us to get her out of here.” The two men successfully pulled her from the mud and quickly contacted 911.

Technology played a massive role in the efficiency of the response. The men utilized the Polaris Ride Command device on their vehicle, which allowed them to provide precise coordinates to emergency services. Sandbeck emphasized that this feature was the critical factor in the rescue. “That feature from Polaris made the difference. It definitely made the difference for dispatch to get the paramedics out there,” he said. Volunteer firefighters and paramedics were able to locate the group, and the entire operation took less than an hour and a half.

Following the rescue, Woessner was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. While the ordeal was harrowing, local officials have indicated that she is expected to make a full recovery. Sandbeck has since spoken to her on the phone, describing her as a strong and determined woman.

Both men have spent time reflecting on the events of that day. While Gravalin noted that his extensive law enforcement training helped him keep his composure, they both credited a higher power for their presence on that specific trail at that specific time. “We ain’t heroes,” Sandbeck insisted. “We’re just two guys that were out there riding, enjoying the day together, making fun of each other all day long like we always do, like buddies, but I have no doubt the hand of God was there guiding us there.”

The pair expressed deep gratitude for the swift work of the rural first responders who arrived on the scene. It is a powerful reminder of how quickly a situation can turn, and how important it is to have the right gear and a bit of luck when you’re out exploring the wilderness.

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