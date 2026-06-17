Saudi outlet publishes alleged 14 point US Iran agreement ahead of Friday signing, and reveals what each side must do first

A 14-point agreement between the United States and Iran has reportedly surfaced, and it is expected to be signed this coming Friday. The news comes from Al Arabiya English, a Saudi outlet, which published the full text of the document on Tuesday afternoon. The report does not explain how the outlet obtained the document, and neither the United States nor Iran has publicly confirmed its exact wording.

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The document lays out a detailed list of steps that both countries are expected to take right away. According to the text, these early actions cover military conduct, shipping routes, sanctions, and access to frozen funds. Together, they offer an early look at what a new stage in relations between Washington and Tehran could look like under President Donald Trump, should the deal move forward as described in the published document.

According to the document, the first point calls for an immediate and lasting end to the war on every front, including in Lebanon. Both the United States and Iran would agree to avoid hostile actions, threats, or the use of force against one another going forward. The same point also calls for both nations to show mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The document describes this as the foundation for the rest of the agreement.

Sanctions relief and shipping routes are tied to a 60-day deadline

The document reportedly sets a 60 day window for both countries to reach a full and final agreement, though this period could be extended if both sides agree to do so. Before that final deal can be completed, each side is expected to complete a set of immediate actions.

For the United States, this would mean lifting its naval blockade and no longer interfering with Iran’s access to the sea. According to the document, the United States is expected to restore shipping traffic to full capacity within 30 days of the agreement taking effect.

Iran, for its part, would be responsible for making sure that merchant ship movement between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman returns to the levels seen before the war began. According to the document, this would include clearing away technical obstacles in the water and removing mines that have disrupted shipping routes during the conflict. The talk of easing tensions comes even as Iran has warned it has new battlefield options it could still turn to.

🔴 Al Arabiya English has obtained a copy of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. The document includes the following key points:



🔴 Iran and the US, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding an immediate and… pic.twitter.com/gbAaB7SOIG — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 16, 2026

Money matters make up a large part of the plan. According to the document, the United States and its partners in the region are planning a large rebuilding and development program for Iran, worth at least $300 billion in financing. The United States would also commit to ending all sanctions on Iran, including those placed by the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Until those sanctions are formally and fully lifted, the document states that the U.S. Treasury Department would issue waivers allowing Iran to export crude oil, petrochemicals, and related services such as banking and insurance.

Exclusive: A $300 billion private fund designed to trigger investment into Iran is outlined in the US-Iran framework agreement and more than half that sum has already been committed, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters https://t.co/F1b71wtSiv pic.twitter.com/o46aidKHUd — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2026

Nuclear policy is another central part of the document. According to the text, Iran repeats its long standing position that it will never build nuclear weapons. Until the final agreement is signed, both countries would keep the current situation in place, meaning Iran would not change its nuclear program in any way, and the United States would not add new sanctions or strengthen its military forces in the region.

The document also states that the United States would issue the permits needed to release funds that are currently frozen or restricted, making them fully available for use by the Central Bank of Iran. The broader economic toll of the conflict has already been felt regionally, with stock markets across the UAE losing billions since the fighting began.

The agreement reportedly calls for a system to be created that would oversee how the deal is carried out. Once the first steps involving shipping, oil exports, and the release of frozen funds are underway, both countries would move on to negotiating the remaining points of the agreement. According to the document, the stated final goal is for the complete agreement to be approved through a binding resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council, ahead of the planned signing.

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