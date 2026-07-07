A Texas man ordered a large Oreo Blizzard at Dairy Queen, then noticed the one thing the employee didn’t do before handing it over

The upside down flip has long been part of the Dairy Queen Blizzard experience, the moment when an employee turns the cup over to show customers just how thick the soft serve really is. For one Texas TikTok creator, that step went missing entirely. Angel Alberto recently shared his experience after ordering a large Oreo Blizzard, only to be handed the treat without the signature flip, BroBible reported.

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In the video, Alberto said he felt there was “no more magic in the world” after the moment passed him by. He went further, saying the missing flip made him realize his “childhood is over.” According to his account, the employee only offered to flip the Blizzard after he brought it up directly.

The reaction points to how much the flip has become part of the brand’s identity over the years. Alberto compared it to watching a hibachi chef cook in front of diners, calling it part of the overall experience rather than just a garnish. The moment struck enough of a chord that it quickly drew attention online.

The tradition behind the Dairy Queen flip has decades of history

The Blizzard debuted in 1985, but the concept traces back to a St. Louis dessert shop called Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. As the story goes, a teenager kept asking for thicker milkshakes back in 1959, until a frustrated Ted Drewes flipped the cup upside down and told him, “If it falls out, it’s free.” Dairy Queen franchisee Sam Temperato later noticed the success of these so called concrete shakes and pushed for his own stores to adopt something similar.

By 1983, the DQ version of the flip had officially arrived, and it caught on fast. More than 175 million Blizzards were sold in the very first year alone, cementing the flip as a defining part of the ordering experience.

Dairy Queen’s growth plans give some sense of how much volume its stores are dealing with these days. Amid a wave of other viral fast food pricing discussions this week, including one centered on rising combo meal costs, reports indicate the Bloomington based company wants its franchisees to reach $10 billion in sales by 2030. That figure works out to more than 4,500 Blizzards sold every minute of every day, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune report cited by The Takeout.

With that kind of scale, a skipped flip here or there may not be surprising, though for the person on the receiving end, it can still feel like a letdown. The Takeout also noted that at some locations, if an employee forgets to flip a Blizzard before handing it over, the customer is supposed to receive it for free, though the policy depends entirely on the individual franchise owner rather than being a company wide rule.

Commenters online pointed to that same idea after watching Alberto’s video. One user, @Chelsleighhh, wrote that there is a rule at some Dairy Queen locations stating an unflipped Blizzard should be free, adding that her local store even has a sign confirming it. She said she planned to check further and report back.

Amid the discussion, other viral service industry moments have circulated recently as well, including one where a customer’s phone habit held up a server at checkout. In Alberto’s case, though, the story ended on a lighter note. The official Dairy Queen account responded directly in the comments of his TikTok video, writing that his next visit would be on the house.

Other users, including Lexi and @normanlyons, celebrated the brand’s response in the comments, saying they expected Dairy Queen to make things right for Alberto. Dairy Queen has not commented further beyond the exchange on TikTok.

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