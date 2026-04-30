A TikTok server showed what a group of boys did to every glass before walking out and people can’t decide who’s wrong

Server Parker Galen, known as @receipt.paper.man on TikTok, posted a video on April 29, 2026, at 8:00 PM showing the aftermath of a table left by a group of teenage boys. As detailed by BroBible, the footage shows multiple glasses filled to the absolute brim with water, placed across the table just before the group walked out. The setup made it nearly impossible to clear the table without spilling.

Recommended Videos

The on-screen text explains the situation plainly: “A group of teenage boys filled their cups up to the absolute brim right before leaving so that I can’t bus the table without spilling water.” Galen kept a relatively positive attitude, writing in the video description, “All I can do is laugh.” The video racked up 1.5 million views, with the comment section split between sympathy and practical frustration.

One viewer wrote, “Idk why people gotta be so disrespectful,” while a fellow server noted, “A table of teenage boys will either be the easiest of the night or the most nightmarish.” A third commenter added, “See, this is why I have so much respect for service workers. And why I could never be one myself, I would genuinely start crying and then quit expeditiously. Yes, over the damn water lol.”

This is part of a broader pattern of customers making life harder for servers

The water prank is not an isolated incident. Pranking servers has become a recurring trend, ranging from people refusing to say when to stop grating cheese to leaving fake money as a tip. As noted in an essay for Food and Wine, there is a line that should not be crossed: a restaurant is a place to have a good time, but the hijinks have limits when a server is on the receiving end. The same essay pointed to loosening the tops of salt and pepper shakers as a particularly disruptive prank, one that ruins the meal for nearby customers and leaves staff with a cleanup problem.

The service industry is already a demanding environment. Many servers are tipped employees who rely on gratuities to bridge the gap between their low base hourly wages and the federal minimum wage, as outlined by the U.S. Department of Labor. While employers are legally required to cover the shortfall when tips fall short, the everyday reality of the work is difficult enough without customers going out of their way to add to it. Amid other viral moments of customers testing servers’ limits, a Colorado server’s dine-and-dash encounter also drew attention this week, highlighting just how routine these confrontations have become.

When people treat a restaurant like a venue for pranks, the effects ripple beyond just the server. Kitchen staff, other diners, and anyone sharing the space can all be affected. As one industry worker put it in the Food and Wine essay, “Not only does this affect the person who it happens to, it affects the waiter, the kitchen, and anyone else who is eating with the salt-soaked customer because now they can’t all eat at the same time.”

The advice is straightforward: if you want to be funny, stick to something that does not create extra work for the person serving you. Disrespectful behavior toward service workers has been a recurring flashpoint online, alongside other workplace grievances that go viral, a landlord’s new rule on Reddit being a recent example of how quickly these moments capture public attention.

Galen’s video is one of the more visible examples of servers documenting these moments rather than simply absorbing them. The comment section showed that viewers, including people who have never worked in the industry, recognized the behavior for what it was.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy