As troopers pulled a Delaware woman from her car, her son lowered his head onto the trunk and waited

A Delaware state trooper forcibly removed a woman from her car during a traffic stop in Dover after she allegedly refused to follow police instructions, according to Daily Dot. The incident was captured on video and has circulated widely online, sparking debate over the officer’s use of force. In the footage, the trooper can be seen engaging with the woman while a man traveling with her stands outside the vehicle.

Recommended Videos

The situation escalates when the trooper grabs the woman’s legs and pulls her from the car, forcing her to the ground. As the struggle continues on the pavement, a child is visible at the rear of the vehicle, resting his head on the trunk while the confrontation unfolds. Additional troopers arrive shortly after to assist with the encounter.

Bystanders gathered at the scene as at least two officers detained the woman on the ground. The presence of multiple people traveling with the woman, combined with the arrival of backup, turned what appeared to begin as a routine traffic stop into a larger public incident.

The clip drew a divided reaction before the full story was known

The video gained traction after being reshared by an X user identified as @KimKatieUSA, who wrote, “This is what happens when crime is rewarded instead of punished.” The user also shared a screenshot of a GoFundMe campaign allegedly started by the woman, titled “Help Bring a Mother Home to Her Four Children,” with a stated goal of $4,500 reportedly meant to cover legal fees.

NEW: Delaware mom dragged from car, beaten and tased in front of her children, sparking outrage



Nearby footage shows Delaware State Police pulling a woman out of her vehicle, striking her, and then tasing her while her children were inside the car.



The incident has triggered… pic.twitter.com/zhZrWiVEAU — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) July 9, 2026

Reaction to the video has been split. Several commenters criticized the woman for not complying with the trooper’s initial instructions, with one writing that people who resist arrest should expect a forceful response. Elsewhere online this week, a separate viral clip showed a man chased over a parking dispute after another confrontation caught on camera drew similar divided commentary.

Other commenters questioned the fundraising effort, saying they would not donate because the woman could have avoided the confrontation by exiting the vehicle when asked. A separate group of viewers focused on the legal implications of the trooper’s actions, with one predicting the woman would pursue a lawsuit for excessive force. Another commenter argued that the arrest itself, on a resisting charge, ultimately cost the department less than a prolonged standoff would have. In an unrelated case that drew similar scrutiny of police conduct, a man was seen confronted by an officer during a dispute over a radio-controlled boat.

The circumstances that led to the traffic stop, along with the details of the GoFundMe campaign, remain unverified. Neither the Delaware State Police nor the woman has publicly commented on the incident.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy