Flock safety cameras were reportedly just found to be installed looking over a children’s playground, and X is questioning the government’s motive

Flock security cameras are appearing in unexpected locations, including directly overlooking a children’s playground, which has sparked a heated conversation on X about government surveillance and transparency. Some X users are questioning whether the full purpose of these devices has been disclosed.

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As Daily Dot reported, the controversy started when X user @WallStreetApes shared a video showing one of these cameras positioned near an outdoor park. In the footage, the camera is pointed toward the play area.

Daily Dot noted a disconnect between the official explanation for the cameras and their placement near the playground. Many people were under the impression that these devices were strictly for traffic management, but seeing one aimed at a playground has prompted questions about that explanation.

Flock describes these units as license plate readers designed to track vehicle details

The goal, according to the manufacturer, is to act as a tool for highway traffic monitoring and to generate investigative leads. Flock explicitly states that these are not general-purpose surveillance systems meant to identify individuals, and they are not intended to capture personal biometric data.

They are built to focus on vehicles, specifically to help authorities distinguish between cars involved in incidents. Despite those technical definitions, the presence of these cameras near kids is causing some serious pushback.

Flock Safety Cameras are no longer being used just as license plate readers or traffic safety



This flock camera is a playground, there is no traffic to monitor. I found local governments are now just placing Flock cameras in areas where they believe crime risks might be higher… pic.twitter.com/vBDh7WYFCU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 23, 2026

The logic provided is that parks and playgrounds have access roads and parking lots where vehicles congregate. By logging who enters or lingers in these areas, the cameras are intended to help authorities address issues like vandalism, car break-ins, or drug activity. The official explanation even mentions that these devices can help identify suspects in incidents involving families or children.

It is easy to see why some might view this as a reasonable safety measure, but others are deeply skeptical. This skepticism is fueled by a broader, growing awareness that our personal tech is often more intrusive than we realize.

We already know that many of the smart devices we keep in our homes, from thermostats and doorbells to televisions and even earbuds, are constantly collecting and analyzing sensitive data. Given that reality, it is understandable that people are questioning whether the stated purpose of these playground cameras is the only thing going on behind the scenes.

The placement of the cameras near the playground has renewed public debate over the balance between surveillance and privacy.

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