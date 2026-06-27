Friends spent hours preparing a meal for a woman’s boyfriend, but he wanted pizza instead and trashed the wine as too sweet

A woman shared her experience on the Reddit thread r/GirlDinnerDiaries after her boyfriend’s behavior at a friend’s dinner left her questioning the relationship. As detailed by Daily Dot, the post described a dinner her friends had spent hours preparing, including a full vegetarian menu and a specialty cocktail inspired by the boyfriend’s home country. The post reportedly drew more than 20,000 reactions and thousands of comments.

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According to the original post, the boyfriend told the hosts they did not need to go to that much effort and said he would have been just as happy with pizza. He also said the specialty cocktail was too sweet and reportedly offered it to his girlfriend to finish, and he allegedly criticized the wine selections the hosts had chosen. The woman said she was upset by the exchange, particularly given that her boyfriend is in his 40s.

She wrote that her friends asked her not to bring it up with him afterward, saying they did not want him to feel embarrassed and assumed he may have just been nervous. Commenters on the thread were largely critical of the boyfriend’s conduct, with some telling her to “throw this fish back” and describing his behavior as “gross” and “clueless.”

Therapists say the behavior described fits a broader pattern

Marriage and family therapists who write about relationship dynamics have pointed to contempt, which includes scoffing, mocking, or acting superior toward others, as a behavior that can signal deeper issues in a relationship. The story gained additional context from South Denver Therapy, which describes dismissiveness toward a partner’s friends or family as a pattern worth paying attention to rather than a one off bad moment.

Elsewhere on social media, a separate story detailed how a woman said she discovered her boyfriend’s secret wife at a coffee shop, another example of relationship posts drawing wide attention online recently. The original poster asked commenters whether she was overreacting to the dinner incident.

Many replies argued that the volume of responses she received reflected broader agreement that the boyfriend’s conduct toward the hosts was inappropriate. Some commenters also referenced unrelated viral posts, including one about a TikToker’s liquid gold confiscated at airport security, as an example of how small gestures and small slights both tend to go viral on Reddit and TikTok alike.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the boyfriend’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from a Reddit post.

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